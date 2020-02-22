Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
ARIZONA ST. (19-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tapley 23 5-7 6-10 0-4 1 2 16
Van Hyfte 27 2-2 0-0 1-1 0 5 4
Richardson 23 4-8 4-4 0-1 4 4 16
Russell 23 1-1 1-2 1-4 2 3 3
Ryan 33 5-11 2-2 0-3 2 2 15
Ruden 13 3-7 0-0 0-0 1 2 6
Walker 15 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 1 3
Bejedi 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Caldwell 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Hanson 17 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 2 0
Mbulito 19 0-2 2-2 0-2 3 2 2
Sanders 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-40 16-22 4-23 14 25 65

Percentages: FG 52.500, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 7-11, .636 (Richardson 4-5, Ryan 3-6)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Walker 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Van Hyfte 3, Mbulito 3, Ryan 2, Walker 2, Tapley 1, Richardson 1, Russell 1, Ruden 1, Bejedi 1, Hanson 1, 1)

Steals: 8 (Russell 4, Van Hyfte 2, Tapley 1, Ryan 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
COLORADO (15-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tuitele 32 5-8 0-0 1-5 0 2 11
Caylao-Do 30 5-9 1-2 2-2 3 3 11
Clarke 31 4-8 2-2 0-2 2 3 12
Hollingshed 38 3-9 3-4 2-5 0 2 9
Sherrod 27 2-9 5-7 1-3 6 5 9
Jank 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Whittaker 8 2-2 0-0 3-4 0 2 4
Volcy 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Finau 12 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Knight 20 0-3 0-0 3-3 0 5 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-51 11-15 12-29 11 23 59

Percentages: FG 43.137, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Clarke 2-5, Tuitele 1-2, Finau 1-2, Caylao-Do 0-1, Hollingshed 0-3, Sherrod 0-1, Knight 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Caylao-Do 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Hollingshed 4, Whittaker 4, Knight 4, Tuitele 3, Clarke 2, Sherrod 1, Finau 1)

Steals: 9 (Caylao-Do 4, Sherrod 3, Finau 2)

Technical Fouls: None

Arizona St. 12 21 12 20 65
Colorado 18 9 20 12 59

A_2,135

Officials_Melissa Barlow, Kenneth Nash, Teresa Turner