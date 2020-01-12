No. 16 Gonzaga 68, Pacific 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (16-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wirth
|17
|1-4
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|5
|3
|Wirth
|33
|10-13
|4-6
|6-10
|4
|2
|24
|Campbell
|29
|5-12
|2-4
|0-4
|2
|0
|15
|Loera
|33
|3-7
|3-4
|1-3
|6
|0
|11
|Townsend
|25
|2-6
|6-6
|0-2
|1
|5
|11
|Kempton
|25
|0-5
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Virjoghe
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Forsyth
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|Truong
|17
|0-3
|4-4
|0-5
|3
|1
|4
|Truong
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-54
|20-28
|12-38
|18
|17
|68
Percentages: FG 38.889, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Campbell 3-8, Loera 2-4, Townsend 1-3, Forsyth 0-2, Truong 0-3, Truong 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Wirth 2, Wirth 2, Kempton 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Kempton 3, Wirth 2, Loera 2, Townsend 2, Truong 2, Wirth 1, Campbell 1, Forsyth 1, Truong 1)
Steals: 7 (Campbell 2, Truong 2, Loera 1, Townsend 1, Truong 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC (11-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McDavid
|27
|4-11
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|8
|Blakeslee
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Higgins
|23
|6-7
|6-11
|2-7
|6
|4
|20
|Randhawa
|32
|4-10
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|2
|13
|Tillman
|37
|5-10
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|4
|11
|Millard
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Whitehead
|12
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kakala
|5
|2-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|4
|6
|Cruz
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Kaiser
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Newman
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Tryggedsson
|9
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|12-17
|7-31
|13
|21
|67
Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Randhawa 3-6, Higgins 2-2, Tillman 1-3, Newman 1-2, Blakeslee 0-1, Cruz 0-1, Tryggedsson 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cruz 1, Tryggedsson 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Higgins 4, Tillman 3, Randhawa 2, McDavid 1, Blakeslee 1, Millard 1, Kakala 1, Newman 1, Tryggedsson 1)
Steals: 9 (Higgins 5, Tillman 1, Whitehead 1, Cruz 1, Tryggedsson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Pacific
|22
|10
|18
|17
|—
|67
|Gonzaga
|20
|13
|20
|15
|—
|68
A_5,631
Officials_Teresa Turner, Benny Luna, Lorena Ahumada