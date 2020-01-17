FG FT Reb
GONZAGA (17-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wirth 26 4-11 0-0 4-8 1 2 8
Campbell 23 1-7 7-7 0-0 1 1 9
Loera 24 3-5 0-0 1-2 2 1 7
Townsend 29 5-12 2-3 6-12 4 2 13
Barfield 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kempton 22 3-4 5-6 3-4 0 5 11
Virjoghe 6 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Forsyth 15 1-5 0-0 1-3 0 1 3
Truong 9 0-2 0-0 0-1 3 2 0
Totals 200 25-66 14-17 22-43 14 18 67

Percentages: FG 37.879, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Loera 1-2, Townsend 1-1, Forsyth 1-5, Campbell 0-4, Truong 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Virjoghe 1, Truong 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Kempton 3, Campbell 2, Loera 2, Townsend 2, Wirth 1, Barfield 1, Truong 1)

Steals: 7 (Loera 2, Townsend 2, Wirth 1, Campbell 1, Truong 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
SANTA CLARA (8-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Braggs 17 5-8 0-0 0-0 1 3 10
Herlihy 25 0-1 3-4 2-4 2 4 3
Wiehl 31 0-3 1-2 1-4 1 0 1
Pritchard 17 1-3 0-0 0-2 2 2 3
VanAllen 18 3-7 0-0 0-3 2 1 7
Meyer 7 1-2 3-4 1-1 0 1 5
Yearwood 18 1-2 1-1 1-4 0 3 3
Hollingsworth 9 2-3 0-1 1-1 2 0 4
Jimenez 13 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 3 4
Maldonado 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 3
Walters 22 1-6 2-2 0-2 1 1 5
Wolph 15 1-3 2-2 0-1 0 0 4
Totals 200 18-44 12-16 7-26 13 18 52

Percentages: FG 4.909, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Pritchard 1-3, VanAllen 1-3, Maldonado 1-1, Walters 1-3, Herlihy 0-1, Wiehl 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Braggs 1, Herlihy 1, Jimenez 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Pritchard 5, Wiehl 2, VanAllen 2, Maldonado 2, Wolph 2, Herlihy 1, Walters 1)

Steals: 3 (Herlihy 2, Yearwood 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Gonzaga 21 19 14 13 67
Santa Clara 18 12 7 15 52

A_301

Officials_Sean Martin, Tyler Trimble, Anita Ortega