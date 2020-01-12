No. 14 Kentucky 65, Florida 45
Wyatt 0-9 0-0 0, Green 1-11 0-0 2, Haines 4-6 2-2 12, Howard 8-14 6-6 22, Roper 1-5 0-0 2, Anyagaligbo 0-3 1-2 1, King 0-1 0-0 0, Paschal 1-7 3-4 6, Patterson 7-14 3-4 20, Totals 22-70 15-18 65
Williams 1-2 3-7 5, Briggs 1-8 0-0 2, Moore 2-6 0-0 5, Rickards 2-6 1-2 5, Smith 7-12 1-1 16, Dut 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Bartram 0-0 0-0 0, de Oliveira 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 4-6 2-2 10, Totals 18-42 7-12 45
|Kentucky
|13
|15
|14
|23
|—
|65
|Florida
|12
|11
|11
|11
|—
|45
3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-24 (Wyatt 0-1, Green 0-5, Haines 2-3, Howard 0-1, Roper 0-2, King 0-1, Paschal 1-4, Patterson 3-7), Florida 2-10 (Briggs 0-2, Moore 1-3, Rickards 0-1, Smith 1-2, Johnson 0-2). Assists_Kentucky 7 (Roper 2), Florida 5 (Smith 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 38 (Howard 3-6), Florida 36 (Robinson 2-4). Total Fouls_Kentucky 17, Florida 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,431.