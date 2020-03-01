Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
GONZAGA (28-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jenn Wirth 26 7-15 0-1 2-12 0 2 14
LeeAnne Wirth 27 6-10 2-2 3-5 3 2 14
Loera 27 0-5 0-0 0-1 3 2 0
Townsend 30 2-11 2-2 3-6 1 4 6
Kayleigh Truong 31 3-5 0-0 1-1 1 2 8
Barfield 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kempton 20 3-6 0-0 0-3 0 2 6
Virjoghe 5 0-2 2-4 1-2 0 1 2
Forsyth 13 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Kaylynne Truong 21 1-4 0-0 1-2 4 0 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-60 6-9 13-36 13 16 56

Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Truong 2-4, Forsyth 1-2, Truong 1-3, Loera 0-1, Townsend 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Wirth 1, Truong 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Loera 4, Truong 4, Townsend 3, Team 2, Kempton 1)

Steals: 14 (Truong 5, Wirth 3, Truong 3, Loera 2, Wirth 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PORTLAND (18-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fowler 37 4-9 0-0 3-8 2 1 8
Walker 28 2-3 0-0 1-3 2 3 4
Andersen 35 4-11 0-0 1-3 0 3 10
Andrews 35 4-14 2-2 1-10 4 0 10
Muhlheim 32 3-9 0-0 0-1 2 3 8
Frawley 20 1-5 0-0 1-2 1 2 2
Gorzeman 8 0-0 0-0 2-2 0 0 0
Lenzie 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-52 2-2 9-32 11 13 42

Percentages: FG 34.615, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .2 (Andersen 2-5, Muhlheim 2-8, Fowler 0-2, Andrews 0-3, Frawley 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fowler 1, Walker 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Andrews 8, Fowler 5, Muhlheim 3, Frawley 3, Andersen 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Andersen 2, Walker 1, Muhlheim 1, Gorzeman 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Gonzaga 11 12 17 16 56
Portland 11 13 11 7 42

A_1,709

Officials_Ashley Ellis, Felicity Willis, Charles Gonzalez