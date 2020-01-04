https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Islanders-Stax-14949355.php
New York Islanders Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 4, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Mathew Barzal
|39
|16
|18
|34
|10
|24
|3
|0
|2
|88
|.182
|F
|29
|Brock Nelson
|39
|15
|16
|31
|3
|18
|3
|0
|4
|117
|.128
|F
|12
|Josh Bailey
|39
|8
|15
|23
|-6
|8
|1
|1
|2
|49
|.163
|F
|18
|Anthony Beauvillier
|39
|10
|13
|23
|3
|8
|2
|1
|2
|74
|.135
|F
|27
|Anders Lee
|39
|11
|12
|23
|5
|35
|1
|0
|2
|93
|.118
|F
|10
|Derick Brassard
|39
|8
|13
|21
|1
|12
|2
|0
|1
|67
|.119
|D
|6
|Ryan Pulock
|39
|6
|14
|20
|0
|6
|2
|0
|2
|91
|.066
|F
|7
|Jordan Eberle
|29
|3
|14
|17
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|58
|.052
|D
|2
|Nick Leddy
|31
|3
|14
|17
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|D
|25
|Devon Toews
|39
|3
|10
|13
|3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|69
|.043
|F
|53
|Casey Cizikas
|34
|8
|4
|12
|10
|26
|0
|3
|1
|52
|.154
|D
|24
|Scott Mayfield
|38
|4
|7
|11
|9
|39
|0
|0
|1
|57
|.070
|D
|55
|Johnny Boychuk
|38
|2
|8
|10
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|61
|.033
|D
|3
|Adam Pelech
|38
|1
|8
|9
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|15
|Cal Clutterbuck
|34
|3
|4
|7
|7
|20
|0
|1
|0
|34
|.088
|F
|47
|Leo Komarov
|20
|0
|6
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|F
|17
|Matt Martin
|27
|3
|2
|5
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|22
|.136
|F
|28
|Michael Dal Colle
|28
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|F
|32
|Ross Johnston
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0
|49
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.250
|F
|14
|Tom Kuhnhackl
|13
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.143
|F
|34
|Cole Bardreau
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|D
|8
|Noah Dobson
|12
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|34
|Seth Helgeson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|21
|Otto Koivula
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|16
|Andrew Ladd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|26
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|112
|184
|296
|56
|351
|18
|6
|22
|1115
|.100
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|101
|163
|264
|-62
|279
|21
|2
|13
|1229
|.082
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Semyon Varlamov
|25
|1367
|2.41
|14
|4
|3
|1
|55
|692
|0.921
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|19
|999
|2.58
|11
|7
|0
|0
|43
|534
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|2381
|2.51
|25
|11
|3
|1
|98
|1226
|.918
|112
|184
|351
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|2381
|2.74
|14
|16
|9
|1
|107
|1110
|.900
|101
|163
|279
