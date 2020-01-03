THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 3, 2020

New York Islanders
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 13 Mathew Barzal 39 16 18 34 10 24 3 0 2 88 .182
F 29 Brock Nelson 39 15 16 31 3 18 3 0 4 117 .128
F 12 Josh Bailey 39 8 15 23 -6 8 1 1 2 49 .163
F 18 Anthony Beauvillier 39 10 13 23 3 8 2 1 2 74 .135
F 27 Anders Lee 39 11 12 23 5 35 1 0 2 93 .118
F 10 Derick Brassard 39 8 13 21 1 12 2 0 1 67 .119
D 6 Ryan Pulock 39 6 14 20 0 6 2 0 2 91 .066
F 7 Jordan Eberle 29 3 14 17 -2 6 1 0 0 58 .052
D 2 Nick Leddy 31 3 14 17 2 10 1 0 0 41 .073
D 25 Devon Toews 39 3 10 13 3 10 1 0 1 69 .043
F 53 Casey Cizikas 34 8 4 12 10 26 0 3 1 52 .154
D 24 Scott Mayfield 38 4 7 11 9 39 0 0 1 57 .070
D 55 Johnny Boychuk 38 2 8 10 2 12 1 0 0 61 .033
D 3 Adam Pelech 38 1 8 9 4 20 0 0 0 49 .020
F 15 Cal Clutterbuck 34 3 4 7 7 20 0 1 0 34 .088
F 47 Leo Komarov 20 0 6 6 5 2 0 0 0 16 .000
F 17 Matt Martin 27 3 2 5 3 14 0 0 2 22 .136
F 28 Michael Dal Colle 28 2 2 4 -2 10 0 0 0 22 .091
F 32 Ross Johnston 24 3 0 3 0 49 0 0 0 12 .250
F 14 Tom Kuhnhackl 13 2 1 3 -1 0 0 0 1 14 .143
F 34 Cole Bardreau 9 1 1 2 -1 6 0 0 1 9 .111
D 8 Noah Dobson 12 0 2 2 3 2 0 0 0 8 .000
D 34 Seth Helgeson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 21 Otto Koivula 6 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 16 Andrew Ladd 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 26 Oliver Wahlstrom 9 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000
TEAM TOTALS 39 112 184 296 56 351 18 6 22 1115 .100
OPPONENT TOTALS 39 101 163 264 -62 279 21 2 13 1229 .082

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Semyon Varlamov 25 1367 2.41 14 4 3 1 55 692 0.921 0 0 0
1 Thomas Greiss 19 999 2.58 11 7 0 0 43 534 0.919 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 39 2381 2.51 25 11 3 1 98 1226 .918 112 184 351
OPPONENT TOTALS 39 2381 2.74 14 16 9 1 107 1110 .900 101 163 279