https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Islanders-Stax-14943271.php
New York Islanders Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Mathew Barzal
|38
|16
|18
|34
|10
|24
|3
|0
|2
|84
|.190
|F
|29
|Brock Nelson
|38
|14
|16
|30
|4
|18
|3
|0
|4
|113
|.124
|F
|12
|Josh Bailey
|38
|8
|15
|23
|-5
|8
|1
|1
|2
|48
|.167
|F
|18
|Anthony Beauvillier
|38
|10
|13
|23
|4
|6
|2
|1
|2
|73
|.137
|F
|27
|Anders Lee
|38
|11
|12
|23
|5
|35
|1
|0
|2
|90
|.122
|F
|10
|Derick Brassard
|38
|8
|12
|20
|1
|12
|2
|0
|1
|66
|.121
|D
|6
|Ryan Pulock
|38
|6
|13
|19
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|89
|.067
|F
|7
|Jordan Eberle
|28
|3
|14
|17
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|57
|.053
|D
|2
|Nick Leddy
|30
|3
|14
|17
|3
|10
|1
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|D
|25
|Devon Toews
|38
|3
|10
|13
|3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|65
|.046
|F
|53
|Casey Cizikas
|33
|8
|4
|12
|10
|26
|0
|3
|1
|51
|.157
|D
|24
|Scott Mayfield
|37
|4
|7
|11
|9
|39
|0
|0
|1
|57
|.070
|D
|55
|Johnny Boychuk
|37
|2
|8
|10
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|60
|.033
|D
|3
|Adam Pelech
|38
|1
|8
|9
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|15
|Cal Clutterbuck
|34
|3
|4
|7
|7
|20
|0
|1
|0
|34
|.088
|F
|47
|Leo Komarov
|19
|0
|6
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|17
|Matt Martin
|26
|3
|2
|5
|3
|12
|0
|0
|2
|20
|.150
|F
|28
|Michael Dal Colle
|28
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|F
|32
|Ross Johnston
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0
|49
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.250
|F
|14
|Tom Kuhnhackl
|12
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.143
|F
|34
|Cole Bardreau
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|D
|8
|Noah Dobson
|11
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|34
|Seth Helgeson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|21
|Otto Koivula
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|16
|Andrew Ladd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|26
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|111
|182
|293
|62
|345
|18
|6
|22
|1085
|.102
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|99
|160
|259
|-68
|273
|21
|2
|12
|1198
|.083
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Semyon Varlamov
|24
|1309
|2.43
|14
|3
|3
|1
|53
|661
|0.92
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|19
|999
|2.58
|11
|7
|0
|0
|43
|534
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|2321
|2.53
|25
|10
|3
|1
|96
|1195
|.917
|111
|182
|345
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|2321
|2.79
|13
|16
|9
|1
|106
|1080
|.898
|99
|160
|273
View Comments