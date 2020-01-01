THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1, 2020

New York Islanders
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 13 Mathew Barzal 38 16 18 34 10 24 3 0 2 84 .190
F 29 Brock Nelson 38 14 16 30 4 18 3 0 4 113 .124
F 12 Josh Bailey 38 8 15 23 -5 8 1 1 2 48 .167
F 18 Anthony Beauvillier 38 10 13 23 4 6 2 1 2 73 .137
F 27 Anders Lee 38 11 12 23 5 35 1 0 2 90 .122
F 10 Derick Brassard 38 8 12 20 1 12 2 0 1 66 .121
D 6 Ryan Pulock 38 6 13 19 1 6 2 0 2 89 .067
F 7 Jordan Eberle 28 3 14 17 -2 6 1 0 0 57 .053
D 2 Nick Leddy 30 3 14 17 3 10 1 0 0 39 .077
D 25 Devon Toews 38 3 10 13 3 8 1 0 1 65 .046
F 53 Casey Cizikas 33 8 4 12 10 26 0 3 1 51 .157
D 24 Scott Mayfield 37 4 7 11 9 39 0 0 1 57 .070
D 55 Johnny Boychuk 37 2 8 10 2 12 1 0 0 60 .033
D 3 Adam Pelech 38 1 8 9 4 20 0 0 0 49 .020
F 15 Cal Clutterbuck 34 3 4 7 7 20 0 1 0 34 .088
F 47 Leo Komarov 19 0 6 6 5 2 0 0 0 13 .000
F 17 Matt Martin 26 3 2 5 3 12 0 0 2 20 .150
F 28 Michael Dal Colle 28 2 2 4 -2 10 0 0 0 22 .091
F 32 Ross Johnston 23 3 0 3 0 49 0 0 0 12 .250
F 14 Tom Kuhnhackl 12 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 14 .143
F 34 Cole Bardreau 9 1 1 2 -1 6 0 0 1 9 .111
D 8 Noah Dobson 11 0 2 2 3 2 0 0 0 8 .000
D 34 Seth Helgeson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 21 Otto Koivula 6 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 16 Andrew Ladd 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 26 Oliver Wahlstrom 9 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000
TEAM TOTALS 38 111 182 293 62 345 18 6 22 1085 .102
OPPONENT TOTALS 38 99 160 259 -68 273 21 2 12 1198 .083

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Semyon Varlamov 24 1309 2.43 14 3 3 1 53 661 0.92 0 0 0
1 Thomas Greiss 19 999 2.58 11 7 0 0 43 534 0.919 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 38 2321 2.53 25 10 3 1 96 1195 .917 111 182 345
OPPONENT TOTALS 38 2321 2.79 13 16 9 1 106 1080 .898 99 160 273