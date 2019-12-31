THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 31, 2019

New York Islanders
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 13 Mathew Barzal 37 16 17 33 10 24 3 0 2 80 .200
F 29 Brock Nelson 37 13 16 29 4 18 3 0 4 109 .119
F 12 Josh Bailey 37 8 15 23 -4 8 1 1 2 48 .167
F 18 Anthony Beauvillier 37 10 12 22 5 6 2 1 2 72 .139
F 27 Anders Lee 37 11 11 22 5 35 1 0 2 89 .124
F 10 Derick Brassard 37 8 12 20 2 12 2 0 1 66 .121
D 6 Ryan Pulock 37 6 13 19 2 6 2 0 2 89 .067
F 7 Jordan Eberle 27 3 14 17 -2 6 1 0 0 56 .054
D 2 Nick Leddy 29 3 13 16 3 10 1 0 0 39 .077
D 25 Devon Toews 37 3 10 13 3 8 1 0 1 64 .047
D 55 Johnny Boychuk 36 2 8 10 3 12 1 0 0 59 .034
F 53 Casey Cizikas 32 6 4 10 8 22 0 3 1 48 .125
D 24 Scott Mayfield 36 4 6 10 6 37 0 0 1 57 .070
D 3 Adam Pelech 37 1 8 9 3 20 0 0 0 48 .021
F 15 Cal Clutterbuck 34 3 4 7 7 20 0 1 0 34 .088
F 47 Leo Komarov 18 0 5 5 3 2 0 0 0 13 .000
F 28 Michael Dal Colle 28 2 2 4 -2 10 0 0 0 22 .091
F 17 Matt Martin 25 3 1 4 1 12 0 0 2 18 .167
F 32 Ross Johnston 22 3 0 3 0 49 0 0 0 11 .273
F 34 Cole Bardreau 9 1 1 2 -1 6 0 0 1 9 .111
D 8 Noah Dobson 11 0 2 2 3 2 0 0 0 8 .000
F 14 Tom Kuhnhackl 11 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 12 .083
D 34 Seth Helgeson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 21 Otto Koivula 6 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 16 Andrew Ladd 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 26 Oliver Wahlstrom 9 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000
TEAM TOTALS 37 107 175 282 57 339 18 6 21 1063 .101
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 96 156 252 -63 267 21 2 12 1159 .083

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Semyon Varlamov 23 1249 2.4 13 3 3 1 50 622 0.92 0 0 0
1 Thomas Greiss 19 999 2.58 11 7 0 0 43 534 0.919 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 37 2261 2.51 24 10 3 1 93 1156 .917 107 175 339
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 2261 2.76 13 15 9 1 102 1058 .899 96 156 267