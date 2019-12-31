https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Islanders-Stax-14941390.php
New York Islanders Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 31, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Mathew Barzal
|37
|16
|17
|33
|10
|24
|3
|0
|2
|80
|.200
|F
|29
|Brock Nelson
|37
|13
|16
|29
|4
|18
|3
|0
|4
|109
|.119
|F
|12
|Josh Bailey
|37
|8
|15
|23
|-4
|8
|1
|1
|2
|48
|.167
|F
|18
|Anthony Beauvillier
|37
|10
|12
|22
|5
|6
|2
|1
|2
|72
|.139
|F
|27
|Anders Lee
|37
|11
|11
|22
|5
|35
|1
|0
|2
|89
|.124
|F
|10
|Derick Brassard
|37
|8
|12
|20
|2
|12
|2
|0
|1
|66
|.121
|D
|6
|Ryan Pulock
|37
|6
|13
|19
|2
|6
|2
|0
|2
|89
|.067
|F
|7
|Jordan Eberle
|27
|3
|14
|17
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|56
|.054
|D
|2
|Nick Leddy
|29
|3
|13
|16
|3
|10
|1
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|D
|25
|Devon Toews
|37
|3
|10
|13
|3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|64
|.047
|D
|55
|Johnny Boychuk
|36
|2
|8
|10
|3
|12
|1
|0
|0
|59
|.034
|F
|53
|Casey Cizikas
|32
|6
|4
|10
|8
|22
|0
|3
|1
|48
|.125
|D
|24
|Scott Mayfield
|36
|4
|6
|10
|6
|37
|0
|0
|1
|57
|.070
|D
|3
|Adam Pelech
|37
|1
|8
|9
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.021
|F
|15
|Cal Clutterbuck
|34
|3
|4
|7
|7
|20
|0
|1
|0
|34
|.088
|F
|47
|Leo Komarov
|18
|0
|5
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|28
|Michael Dal Colle
|28
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|F
|17
|Matt Martin
|25
|3
|1
|4
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|18
|.167
|F
|32
|Ross Johnston
|22
|3
|0
|3
|0
|49
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.273
|F
|34
|Cole Bardreau
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|D
|8
|Noah Dobson
|11
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|14
|Tom Kuhnhackl
|11
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|D
|34
|Seth Helgeson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|21
|Otto Koivula
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|16
|Andrew Ladd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|26
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|37
|107
|175
|282
|57
|339
|18
|6
|21
|1063
|.101
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|37
|96
|156
|252
|-63
|267
|21
|2
|12
|1159
|.083
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Semyon Varlamov
|23
|1249
|2.4
|13
|3
|3
|1
|50
|622
|0.92
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|19
|999
|2.58
|11
|7
|0
|0
|43
|534
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|37
|2261
|2.51
|24
|10
|3
|1
|93
|1156
|.917
|107
|175
|339
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|37
|2261
|2.76
|13
|15
|9
|1
|102
|1058
|.899
|96
|156
|267
