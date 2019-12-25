https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Islanders-Stax-14931141.php
New York Islanders Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Mathew Barzal
|35
|16
|16
|32
|12
|20
|3
|0
|2
|75
|.213
|F
|29
|Brock Nelson
|35
|13
|15
|28
|4
|18
|3
|0
|4
|104
|.125
|F
|12
|Josh Bailey
|35
|8
|14
|22
|-3
|8
|1
|1
|2
|45
|.178
|F
|18
|Anthony Beauvillier
|35
|10
|12
|22
|8
|6
|2
|1
|2
|69
|.145
|F
|27
|Anders Lee
|35
|11
|11
|22
|6
|33
|1
|0
|2
|87
|.126
|F
|10
|Derick Brassard
|35
|8
|12
|20
|1
|12
|2
|0
|1
|63
|.127
|D
|6
|Ryan Pulock
|35
|5
|13
|18
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|80
|.063
|F
|7
|Jordan Eberle
|25
|3
|14
|17
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|50
|.060
|D
|2
|Nick Leddy
|27
|3
|11
|14
|4
|8
|1
|0
|0
|34
|.088
|D
|25
|Devon Toews
|35
|3
|10
|13
|4
|8
|1
|0
|1
|61
|.049
|D
|55
|Johnny Boychuk
|34
|2
|8
|10
|5
|12
|1
|0
|0
|54
|.037
|D
|24
|Scott Mayfield
|34
|4
|6
|10
|5
|33
|0
|0
|1
|55
|.073
|F
|53
|Casey Cizikas
|30
|5
|4
|9
|6
|22
|0
|2
|1
|44
|.114
|F
|15
|Cal Clutterbuck
|34
|3
|4
|7
|7
|20
|0
|1
|0
|34
|.088
|D
|3
|Adam Pelech
|35
|1
|6
|7
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.022
|F
|28
|Michael Dal Colle
|27
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.111
|F
|47
|Leo Komarov
|17
|0
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|17
|Matt Martin
|23
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|.125
|F
|34
|Cole Bardreau
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|D
|8
|Noah Dobson
|11
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|32
|Ross Johnston
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0
|47
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|D
|34
|Seth Helgeson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|21
|Otto Koivula
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|14
|Tom Kuhnhackl
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|16
|Andrew Ladd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|26
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|102
|166
|268
|63
|313
|18
|5
|20
|995
|.103
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|90
|148
|238
|-68
|247
|21
|2
|11
|1103
|.082
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Semyon Varlamov
|21
|1141
|2.47
|12
|3
|3
|1
|47
|577
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|18
|987
|2.43
|11
|6
|0
|0
|40
|523
|0.924
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|2141
|2.49
|23
|9
|3
|1
|87
|1100
|.918
|102
|166
|313
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|2141
|2.77
|12
|14
|9
|1
|97
|990
|.897
|90
|148
|247
View Comments