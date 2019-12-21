https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Islanders-Stax-14923876.php
New York Islanders Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 21, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Mathew Barzal
|33
|14
|14
|28
|12
|18
|3
|0
|2
|69
|.203
|F
|29
|Brock Nelson
|33
|12
|14
|26
|4
|18
|2
|0
|4
|100
|.120
|F
|12
|Josh Bailey
|33
|8
|14
|22
|-1
|8
|1
|1
|2
|41
|.195
|F
|18
|Anthony Beauvillier
|33
|10
|12
|22
|8
|6
|2
|1
|2
|66
|.152
|F
|27
|Anders Lee
|33
|9
|10
|19
|7
|33
|1
|0
|2
|77
|.117
|F
|10
|Derick Brassard
|33
|8
|10
|18
|1
|10
|2
|0
|1
|57
|.140
|D
|6
|Ryan Pulock
|33
|4
|12
|16
|-1
|6
|1
|0
|2
|73
|.055
|F
|7
|Jordan Eberle
|23
|3
|10
|13
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|47
|.064
|D
|25
|Devon Toews
|33
|3
|10
|13
|5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|57
|.053
|D
|2
|Nick Leddy
|25
|2
|9
|11
|5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|31
|.065
|D
|24
|Scott Mayfield
|33
|4
|6
|10
|4
|33
|0
|0
|1
|54
|.074
|D
|55
|Johnny Boychuk
|32
|2
|7
|9
|5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|50
|.040
|F
|53
|Casey Cizikas
|28
|5
|4
|9
|6
|18
|0
|2
|1
|40
|.125
|F
|15
|Cal Clutterbuck
|33
|3
|4
|7
|7
|20
|0
|1
|0
|34
|.088
|D
|3
|Adam Pelech
|33
|1
|6
|7
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.024
|F
|28
|Michael Dal Colle
|26
|2
|2
|4
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.118
|F
|47
|Leo Komarov
|16
|0
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|17
|Matt Martin
|21
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.143
|F
|34
|Cole Bardreau
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|D
|8
|Noah Dobson
|10
|0
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|32
|Ross Johnston
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0
|47
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|D
|34
|Seth Helgeson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|21
|Otto Koivula
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|14
|Tom Kuhnhackl
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|26
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|95
|152
|247
|68
|299
|16
|5
|20
|925
|.103
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|82
|137
|219
|-72
|235
|19
|1
|10
|1040
|.079
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Semyon Varlamov
|20
|1076
|2.34
|12
|3
|2
|1
|42
|549
|0.923
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|17
|929
|2.39
|11
|5
|0
|0
|37
|488
|0.924
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|2016
|2.39
|23
|8
|2
|1
|79
|1037
|.921
|95
|152
|299
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|2016
|2.73
|10
|14
|9
|1
|90
|920
|.897
|82
|137
|235
