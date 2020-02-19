Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 55 22 19 41 2 41 10 0 3 133 .165
F 97 Nikita Gusev 56 10 23 33 -17 12 3 0 2 133 .075
F 13 Nico Hischier 48 13 20 33 -11 10 2 1 1 101 .129
F 20 Blake Coleman 57 21 10 31 -2 40 1 3 2 182 .115
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
D 28 Damon Severson 59 7 18 25 -20 46 2 0 1 98 .071
F 37 Pavel Zacha 55 6 19 25 -15 10 1 2 0 80 .075
F 63 Jesper Bratt 50 11 13 24 -7 6 0 0 1 80 .138
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 59 7 16 23 -16 62 4 0 1 108 .065
D 45 Sami Vatanen 47 5 18 23 -12 22 1 0 0 95 .053
D 8 Will Butcher 56 4 17 21 -8 6 0 0 1 62 .065
F 19 Travis Zajac 59 6 15 21 -9 24 0 1 1 57 .105
F 86 Jack Hughes 51 7 13 20 -22 6 4 0 2 109 .064
F 44 Miles Wood 59 10 10 20 -17 51 0 0 1 120 .083
D 76 P.K. Subban 58 6 7 13 -16 63 1 0 2 135 .044
D 4 Andy Greene 53 2 9 11 1 14 0 0 0 49 .041
F 16 Kevin Rooney 39 4 5 9 5 16 0 2 0 37 .108
D 25 Mirco Mueller 40 2 3 5 -11 21 0 0 0 24 .083
F 14 Joey Anderson 8 2 2 4 1 2 0 0 0 8 .250
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 34 4 0 4 -10 8 1 0 0 41 .098
D 5 Connor Carrick 19 0 4 4 -4 13 0 0 0 11 .000
F 15 John Hayden 34 2 1 3 -3 53 0 0 0 31 .065
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 41 Michael McLeod 5 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 38 Nicholas Merkley 3 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 6 .167
F 36 Ben Street 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 59 158 269 427 -202 574 32 9 18 1832 .086
OPPONENT TOTALS 59 201 337 538 171 555 36 9 31 1921 .105

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 41 2322 2.79 19 12 7 3 108 1243 0.913 0 1 0
70 Louis Domingue 16 743 3.79 3 8 2 0 47 399 0.882 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 9 439 4.65 0 6 1 0 34 230 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 59 3602 3.27 22 27 10 3 193 1913 .895 158 269 574
OPPONENT TOTALS 59 3602 2.58 37 16 6 7 152 1826 .914 201 337 555