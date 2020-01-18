https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Jersey-Devils-Stax-14986046.php
New Jersey Devils Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 18, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|44
|16
|15
|31
|4
|39
|8
|0
|3
|103
|.155
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|42
|12
|17
|29
|-11
|10
|2
|1
|1
|90
|.133
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|44
|8
|20
|28
|-9
|12
|2
|0
|1
|103
|.078
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|47
|19
|8
|27
|3
|30
|0
|3
|1
|146
|.130
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|43
|5
|17
|22
|-10
|22
|1
|0
|0
|88
|.057
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|47
|5
|14
|19
|-13
|54
|3
|0
|0
|92
|.054
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|47
|6
|13
|19
|-2
|24
|0
|1
|1
|48
|.125
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|43
|3
|15
|18
|-16
|8
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.055
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|44
|4
|13
|17
|-10
|6
|0
|0
|1
|52
|.077
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|39
|6
|11
|17
|-10
|6
|3
|0
|2
|80
|.075
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|39
|8
|8
|16
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|55
|.145
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|47
|5
|11
|16
|-13
|24
|0
|0
|1
|68
|.074
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|47
|7
|9
|16
|-16
|49
|0
|0
|1
|94
|.074
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|47
|6
|5
|11
|-13
|48
|1
|0
|2
|117
|.051
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|43
|1
|7
|8
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.029
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|33
|4
|0
|4
|-9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|41
|.098
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|10
|0
|3
|3
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|24
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|44
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|27
|1
|1
|2
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|23
|.043
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|30
|1
|0
|1
|-12
|17
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|36
|Ben Street
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|47
|124
|213
|337
|-155
|483
|23
|6
|15
|1464
|.085
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|47
|164
|276
|440
|130
|444
|33
|6
|26
|1489
|.110
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|34
|1920
|2.97
|14
|12
|6
|1
|95
|997
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|11
|442
|3.67
|3
|5
|0
|0
|27
|230
|0.883
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|8
|406
|4.42
|0
|5
|1
|0
|30
|213
|0.859
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|47
|2860
|3.32
|17
|23
|7
|1
|156
|1481
|.890
|124
|213
|483
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|47
|2860
|2.51
|30
|13
|4
|5
|118
|1458
|.915
|164
|276
|444
View Comments