THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 18, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 44 16 15 31 4 39 8 0 3 103 .155
F 13 Nico Hischier 42 12 17 29 -11 10 2 1 1 90 .133
F 97 Nikita Gusev 44 8 20 28 -9 12 2 0 1 103 .078
F 20 Blake Coleman 47 19 8 27 3 30 0 3 1 146 .130
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
D 45 Sami Vatanen 43 5 17 22 -10 22 1 0 0 88 .057
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 47 5 14 19 -13 54 3 0 0 92 .054
F 19 Travis Zajac 47 6 13 19 -2 24 0 1 1 48 .125
F 37 Pavel Zacha 43 3 15 18 -16 8 0 0 0 55 .055
D 8 Will Butcher 44 4 13 17 -10 6 0 0 1 52 .077
F 86 Jack Hughes 39 6 11 17 -10 6 3 0 2 80 .075
F 63 Jesper Bratt 39 8 8 16 -7 6 0 0 1 55 .145
D 28 Damon Severson 47 5 11 16 -13 24 0 0 1 68 .074
F 44 Miles Wood 47 7 9 16 -16 49 0 0 1 94 .074
D 76 P.K. Subban 47 6 5 11 -13 48 1 0 2 117 .051
D 6 Andy Greene 43 1 7 8 2 10 0 0 0 35 .029
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 33 4 0 4 -9 8 1 0 0 41 .098
D 5 Connor Carrick 10 0 3 3 0 11 0 0 0 5 .000
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 15 John Hayden 24 1 1 2 -2 44 0 0 0 20 .050
F 41 Michael McLeod 5 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 16 Kevin Rooney 27 1 1 2 0 11 0 1 0 23 .043
D 25 Mirco Mueller 30 1 0 1 -12 17 0 0 0 19 .053
F 36 Ben Street 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 47 124 213 337 -155 483 23 6 15 1464 .085
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 164 276 440 130 444 33 6 26 1489 .110

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 34 1920 2.97 14 12 6 1 95 997 0.905 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 11 442 3.67 3 5 0 0 27 230 0.883 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 8 406 4.42 0 5 1 0 30 213 0.859 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 47 2860 3.32 17 23 7 1 156 1481 .890 124 213 483
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 2860 2.51 30 13 4 5 118 1458 .915 164 276 444