THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 11, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 43 16 14 30 2 39 8 0 3 103 .155
F 13 Nico Hischier 38 10 16 26 -8 8 2 1 1 84 .119
F 97 Nikita Gusev 40 7 18 25 -10 12 2 0 0 94 .074
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
F 20 Blake Coleman 43 14 8 22 1 28 0 1 1 125 .112
D 45 Sami Vatanen 39 5 17 22 -8 18 1 0 0 84 .060
F 37 Pavel Zacha 39 3 15 18 -17 8 0 0 0 52 .058
F 86 Jack Hughes 36 6 10 16 -10 6 3 0 2 77 .078
F 63 Jesper Bratt 35 8 7 15 -5 6 0 0 1 51 .157
D 28 Damon Severson 43 5 10 15 -13 24 0 0 1 62 .081
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 43 4 11 15 -14 54 3 0 0 89 .045
F 19 Travis Zajac 43 5 10 15 -5 18 0 1 0 43 .116
D 8 Will Butcher 40 4 8 12 -12 4 0 0 1 45 .089
F 44 Miles Wood 43 5 7 12 -18 43 0 0 1 85 .059
D 76 P.K. Subban 43 5 5 10 -14 44 0 0 2 103 .049
D 6 Andy Greene 39 0 5 5 0 8 0 0 0 32 .000
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 29 4 0 4 -8 8 1 0 0 40 .100
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 15 John Hayden 20 1 1 2 -2 40 0 0 0 18 .056
F 41 Michael McLeod 4 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 16 Kevin Rooney 24 1 1 2 0 11 0 1 0 20 .050
D 5 Connor Carrick 6 0 1 1 -3 4 0 0 0 4 .000
D 25 Mirco Mueller 30 1 0 1 -12 17 0 0 0 19 .053
F 36 Ben Street 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 43 110 189 299 -167 444 22 4 13 1359 .081
OPPONENT TOTALS 43 150 256 406 147 411 29 6 24 1356 .111

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 34 1920 2.97 14 12 6 1 95 997 0.905 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 7 270 3.99 1 4 0 0 18 135 0.867 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 6 340 4.59 0 4 1 0 26 176 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 43 2620 3.33 15 21 7 1 143 1349 .889 110 189 444
OPPONENT TOTALS 43 2620 2.47 28 11 4 5 106 1355 .919 150 256 411