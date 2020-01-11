https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Jersey-Devils-Stax-14967435.php
New Jersey Devils Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 11, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|43
|16
|14
|30
|2
|39
|8
|0
|3
|103
|.155
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|38
|10
|16
|26
|-8
|8
|2
|1
|1
|84
|.119
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|40
|7
|18
|25
|-10
|12
|2
|0
|0
|94
|.074
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|43
|14
|8
|22
|1
|28
|0
|1
|1
|125
|.112
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|39
|5
|17
|22
|-8
|18
|1
|0
|0
|84
|.060
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|39
|3
|15
|18
|-17
|8
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.058
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|36
|6
|10
|16
|-10
|6
|3
|0
|2
|77
|.078
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|35
|8
|7
|15
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.157
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|43
|5
|10
|15
|-13
|24
|0
|0
|1
|62
|.081
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|43
|4
|11
|15
|-14
|54
|3
|0
|0
|89
|.045
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|43
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|18
|0
|1
|0
|43
|.116
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|40
|4
|8
|12
|-12
|4
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.089
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|43
|5
|7
|12
|-18
|43
|0
|0
|1
|85
|.059
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|43
|5
|5
|10
|-14
|44
|0
|0
|2
|103
|.049
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|39
|0
|5
|5
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|29
|4
|0
|4
|-8
|8
|1
|0
|0
|40
|.100
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|20
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|40
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|24
|1
|1
|2
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|20
|.050
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|30
|1
|0
|1
|-12
|17
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|36
|Ben Street
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|110
|189
|299
|-167
|444
|22
|4
|13
|1359
|.081
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|150
|256
|406
|147
|411
|29
|6
|24
|1356
|.111
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|34
|1920
|2.97
|14
|12
|6
|1
|95
|997
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|7
|270
|3.99
|1
|4
|0
|0
|18
|135
|0.867
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|6
|340
|4.59
|0
|4
|1
|0
|26
|176
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|2620
|3.33
|15
|21
|7
|1
|143
|1349
|.889
|110
|189
|444
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|2620
|2.47
|28
|11
|4
|5
|106
|1355
|.919
|150
|256
|411
