THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 5, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 41 15 13 28 2 39 7 0 3 98 .153
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
F 97 Nikita Gusev 38 7 17 24 -8 12 2 0 0 88 .080
F 13 Nico Hischier 36 9 15 24 -7 6 2 1 1 75 .120
D 45 Sami Vatanen 37 5 17 22 -5 18 1 0 0 76 .066
F 20 Blake Coleman 41 13 8 21 4 28 0 1 1 115 .113
F 37 Pavel Zacha 37 3 14 17 -18 8 0 0 0 47 .064
F 86 Jack Hughes 36 6 10 16 -10 6 3 0 2 77 .078
F 63 Jesper Bratt 35 8 7 15 -5 6 0 0 1 51 .157
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 41 4 10 14 -14 52 3 0 0 86 .047
F 19 Travis Zajac 41 5 8 13 -1 18 0 1 0 41 .122
D 8 Will Butcher 38 4 8 12 -13 4 0 0 1 43 .093
D 28 Damon Severson 41 4 8 12 -12 24 0 0 1 58 .069
F 44 Miles Wood 41 5 6 11 -18 41 0 0 1 77 .065
D 76 P.K. Subban 41 4 5 9 -12 42 0 0 2 95 .042
D 6 Andy Greene 37 0 5 5 0 8 0 0 0 32 .000
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 27 4 0 4 -7 8 1 0 0 33 .121
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 15 John Hayden 18 1 1 2 -2 38 0 0 0 16 .063
F 41 Michael McLeod 4 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 5 Connor Carrick 6 0 1 1 -3 4 0 0 0 4 .000
D 25 Mirco Mueller 28 1 0 1 -11 17 0 0 0 16 .063
F 16 Kevin Rooney 22 0 1 1 -1 11 0 0 0 19 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 36 Ben Street 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000
D 2 Colton White 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 41 104 178 282 -153 432 21 3 13 1275 .082
OPPONENT TOTALS 41 140 239 379 134 403 27 6 22 1278 .110

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 32 1821 2.83 14 11 5 1 86 931 0.908 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 6 245 4.15 1 4 0 0 17 123 0.862 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 6 340 4.59 0 4 1 0 26 176 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 41 2496 3.24 15 20 6 1 133 1271 .890 104 178 432
OPPONENT TOTALS 41 2496 2.44 26 11 4 5 100 1271 .918 140 239 403