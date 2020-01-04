THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 4, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 40 15 13 28 2 39 7 0 3 96 .156
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
F 97 Nikita Gusev 37 7 17 24 -5 12 2 0 0 87 .080
F 13 Nico Hischier 35 9 15 24 -6 6 2 1 1 74 .122
D 45 Sami Vatanen 36 5 16 21 -2 18 1 0 0 74 .068
F 20 Blake Coleman 40 12 8 20 5 28 0 0 1 108 .111
F 86 Jack Hughes 36 6 10 16 -10 6 3 0 2 77 .078
F 37 Pavel Zacha 36 3 13 16 -16 8 0 0 0 47 .064
F 63 Jesper Bratt 35 8 7 15 -5 6 0 0 1 51 .157
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 40 4 10 14 -13 32 3 0 0 84 .048
F 19 Travis Zajac 40 5 8 13 0 18 0 1 0 40 .125
D 8 Will Butcher 37 4 8 12 -11 4 0 0 1 43 .093
D 28 Damon Severson 40 4 8 12 -10 22 0 0 1 56 .071
F 44 Miles Wood 40 5 6 11 -17 39 0 0 1 74 .068
D 76 P.K. Subban 40 4 5 9 -12 42 0 0 2 93 .043
D 6 Andy Greene 36 0 5 5 0 8 0 0 0 31 .000
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 26 3 0 3 -5 8 0 0 0 31 .097
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 15 John Hayden 17 1 1 2 -1 38 0 0 0 15 .067
F 41 Michael McLeod 4 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 5 Connor Carrick 6 0 1 1 -3 4 0 0 0 4 .000
D 25 Mirco Mueller 27 1 0 1 -10 17 0 0 0 16 .063
F 16 Kevin Rooney 21 0 1 1 0 11 0 0 0 19 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 40 102 176 278 -131 406 20 2 13 1245 .082
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 135 231 366 115 397 27 5 21 1244 .109

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 31 1764 2.79 14 10 5 1 82 898 0.909 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 6 245 4.15 1 4 0 0 17 123 0.862 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 6 340 4.59 0 4 1 0 26 176 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 40 2436 3.23 15 19 6 1 129 1238 .891 102 176 406
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 2436 2.45 25 11 4 5 98 1241 .918 135 231 397