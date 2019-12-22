https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Jersey-Devils-Stax-14925613.php
New Jersey Devils Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 22, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|35
|14
|8
|22
|0
|39
|7
|0
|3
|81
|.173
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|30
|6
|12
|18
|-8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|61
|.098
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|35
|10
|7
|17
|-1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|87
|.115
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|32
|5
|12
|17
|-10
|12
|0
|0
|0
|71
|.070
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|31
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|14
|1
|0
|0
|67
|.075
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|32
|2
|12
|14
|-16
|6
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|32
|4
|9
|13
|-9
|6
|3
|0
|1
|65
|.062
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|35
|4
|8
|12
|-13
|30
|3
|0
|0
|74
|.054
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|33
|4
|7
|11
|-12
|4
|0
|0
|1
|39
|.103
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|30
|6
|4
|10
|-9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.158
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|35
|4
|6
|10
|-14
|31
|0
|0
|1
|63
|.063
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|35
|4
|6
|10
|-5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.114
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|35
|3
|5
|8
|-13
|20
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.067
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|35
|2
|4
|6
|-14
|40
|0
|0
|1
|75
|.027
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|31
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|21
|3
|0
|3
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.103
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|12
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|22
|1
|0
|1
|-12
|11
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|83
|141
|224
|-165
|330
|17
|1
|10
|1064
|.078
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|123
|210
|333
|150
|347
|24
|5
|20
|1091
|.113
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|26
|1456
|2.88
|10
|10
|4
|1
|70
|745
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|6
|245
|4.15
|1
|4
|0
|0
|17
|123
|0.862
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|6
|340
|4.59
|0
|4
|1
|0
|26
|176
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|2127
|3.34
|11
|19
|5
|1
|117
|1085
|.887
|83
|141
|330
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|2127
|2.26
|24
|9
|2
|5
|79
|1060
|.922
|123
|210
|347
View Comments