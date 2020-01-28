https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15010092.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 28, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|48
|14
|34
|48
|21
|33
|4
|0
|1
|174
|.080
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|42
|16
|17
|33
|-2
|20
|4
|0
|0
|136
|.118
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|45
|10
|22
|32
|-6
|14
|4
|0
|1
|102
|.098
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|48
|14
|13
|27
|15
|16
|1
|0
|3
|82
|.171
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|47
|5
|22
|27
|-3
|26
|0
|1
|2
|105
|.048
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|48
|12
|15
|27
|1
|12
|2
|2
|1
|110
|.109
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|48
|10
|17
|27
|-5
|37
|3
|0
|2
|73
|.137
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|45
|8
|15
|23
|8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|84
|.095
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|36
|12
|9
|21
|1
|10
|3
|0
|0
|84
|.143
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|48
|11
|10
|21
|12
|28
|2
|0
|1
|129
|.085
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|41
|6
|13
|19
|-4
|16
|2
|0
|3
|58
|.103
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|42
|9
|8
|17
|-2
|16
|1
|1
|0
|84
|.107
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|37
|7
|6
|13
|1
|12
|0
|1
|2
|38
|.184
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|42
|6
|7
|13
|-5
|49
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.136
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|43
|4
|5
|9
|-3
|30
|1
|0
|0
|62
|.065
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|13
|2
|4
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.118
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|16
|2
|3
|5
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.105
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|44
|0
|5
|5
|8
|21
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|26
|0
|2
|2
|-7
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|29
|0
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|48
|157
|255
|412
|57
|436
|27
|5
|21
|1629
|.096
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|48
|156
|263
|419
|-79
|474
|39
|7
|23
|1428
|.109
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|30
|1668
|2.98
|16
|11
|3
|3
|83
|809
|0.897
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|23
|1225
|3.13
|6
|8
|4
|1
|64
|610
|0.895
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|48
|2919
|3.06
|22
|19
|7
|4
|147
|1419
|.891
|157
|255
|436
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|48
|2919
|3.1
|26
|19
|3
|1
|149
|1621
|.904
|156
|263
|474
