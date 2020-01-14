THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 14, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 44 14 32 46 21 33 4 0 1 158 .089
F 9 Filip Forsberg 38 15 16 31 0 20 4 0 0 120 .125
F 95 Matt Duchene 41 10 20 30 -5 14 4 0 1 94 .106
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 44 12 15 27 3 10 2 2 1 103 .117
F 92 Ryan Johansen 44 9 17 26 -2 37 3 0 2 65 .138
F 13 Nick Bonino 44 14 11 25 15 14 1 0 3 77 .182
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 43 5 20 25 3 26 0 1 2 98 .051
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 41 8 14 22 8 6 0 0 1 75 .107
F 15 Craig Smith 44 10 10 20 13 28 1 0 0 116 .086
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 32 10 9 19 2 10 3 0 0 74 .135
F 8 Kyle Turris 37 6 12 18 -4 14 2 0 3 55 .109
F 64 Mikael Granlund 38 7 8 15 -1 14 1 0 0 79 .089
F 10 Colton Sissons 37 7 6 13 1 12 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 40 6 7 13 -2 49 0 0 1 43 .140
D 57 Dante Fabbro 39 4 5 9 0 28 1 0 0 54 .074
F 32 Yakov Trenin 11 2 4 6 4 7 0 0 0 16 .125
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 40 0 5 5 8 21 0 0 0 25 .000
F 42 Colin Blackwell 12 1 3 4 8 6 0 0 0 15 .067
D 52 Matt Irwin 24 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 35 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 7 Yannick Weber 25 0 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 27 .000
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 2 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 6 0 0 0 -2 7 0 0 0 4 .000
TEAM TOTALS 44 149 242 391 79 414 26 4 20 1489 .100
OPPONENT TOTALS 44 142 239 381 -98 458 36 6 20 1307 .109

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 27 1489 3.02 15 9 3 3 75 717 0.895 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 22 1166 3.08 6 7 4 1 60 583 0.897 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 44 2679 3.07 21 16 7 4 135 1300 .891 149 242 414
OPPONENT TOTALS 44 2679 3.2 23 18 3 1 141 1481 .900 142 239 458