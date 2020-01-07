https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-14955720.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 7, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|41
|14
|30
|44
|19
|27
|4
|0
|1
|148
|.095
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|38
|9
|19
|28
|-3
|12
|4
|0
|0
|87
|.103
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|35
|14
|14
|28
|-1
|20
|3
|0
|0
|115
|.122
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|41
|12
|15
|27
|2
|10
|2
|2
|1
|93
|.129
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|41
|9
|17
|26
|-3
|37
|3
|0
|2
|60
|.150
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|41
|13
|11
|24
|14
|12
|1
|0
|3
|74
|.176
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|40
|5
|18
|23
|2
|26
|0
|1
|2
|94
|.053
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|38
|8
|14
|22
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|69
|.116
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|41
|10
|10
|20
|14
|28
|1
|0
|0
|110
|.091
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|29
|9
|9
|18
|2
|8
|3
|0
|0
|65
|.138
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|34
|5
|12
|17
|-4
|14
|2
|0
|2
|52
|.096
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|35
|6
|8
|14
|-3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.079
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|37
|7
|6
|13
|1
|12
|0
|1
|2
|38
|.184
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|39
|6
|7
|13
|1
|49
|0
|0
|1
|43
|.140
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|39
|4
|5
|9
|0
|28
|1
|0
|0
|54
|.074
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|37
|0
|5
|5
|7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.182
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|10
|0
|3
|3
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|22
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|41
|141
|233
|374
|79
|391
|24
|4
|18
|1392
|.101
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|41
|134
|224
|358
|-95
|431
|34
|6
|19
|1212
|.111
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|25
|1369
|2.98
|14
|8
|3
|3
|68
|651
|0.896
|0
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|21
|1106
|3.25
|5
|7
|4
|0
|60
|555
|0.892
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|41
|2499
|3.12
|19
|15
|7
|3
|128
|1206
|.889
|141
|233
|391
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|41
|2499
|3.29
|22
|16
|3
|1
|135
|1386
|.899
|134
|224
|431
View Comments