THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 5, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 40 14 29 43 19 27 4 0 1 146 .096
F 95 Matt Duchene 38 9 19 28 -3 12 4 0 0 87 .103
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 9 Filip Forsberg 34 14 14 28 0 18 3 0 0 114 .123
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 40 12 15 27 2 10 2 2 1 91 .132
F 92 Ryan Johansen 40 9 17 26 -2 35 3 0 2 60 .150
F 13 Nick Bonino 40 13 9 22 13 12 1 0 3 73 .178
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 39 5 17 22 1 26 0 1 2 94 .053
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 37 7 13 20 8 4 0 0 1 62 .113
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 28 9 9 18 3 6 3 0 0 64 .141
F 15 Craig Smith 40 8 10 18 13 28 0 0 0 107 .075
F 8 Kyle Turris 33 5 11 16 -4 12 2 0 2 52 .096
F 64 Mikael Granlund 34 6 8 14 -3 14 0 0 0 75 .080
F 10 Colton Sissons 37 7 6 13 1 12 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 38 5 7 12 0 44 0 0 1 41 .122
D 57 Dante Fabbro 39 4 5 9 0 28 1 0 0 54 .074
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 37 0 5 5 7 21 0 0 0 21 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 7 2 1 3 4 2 0 0 0 11 .182
F 42 Colin Blackwell 9 0 2 2 5 6 0 0 0 11 .000
D 52 Matt Irwin 21 0 2 2 -7 11 0 0 0 29 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 7 Yannick Weber 21 0 1 1 3 4 0 0 0 20 .000
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 2 0 0 0 1 5 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 40 137 225 362 74 374 23 4 18 1366 .100
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 130 216 346 -90 420 32 6 19 1165 .112

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 25 1369 2.98 14 8 3 3 68 651 0.896 0 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 20 1041 3.22 5 7 3 0 56 508 0.89 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 40 2434 3.1 19 15 6 3 124 1159 .888 137 225 374
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 2434 3.28 21 16 3 1 131 1360 .900 130 216 420