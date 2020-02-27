Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NOTRE DAME Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Durham 10 2-2 1-2 0-0 0 1 5
Mooney 37 9-14 3-4 4-12 2 0 22
Gibbs 39 4-12 0-0 0-2 2 2 9
Hubb 39 4-14 0-0 2-6 4 1 10
Pflueger 31 2-5 0-0 1-4 3 1 5
Laszewski 23 3-6 2-2 1-5 0 2 10
Goodwin 18 0-4 1-2 0-3 0 0 1
Djogo 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-58 7-10 8-32 11 7 62

Percentages: FG .414, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Laszewski 2-5, Hubb 2-8, Pflueger 1-2, Mooney 1-3, Gibbs 1-5, Djogo 0-1, Goodwin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Durham).

Turnovers: 10 (Hubb 4, Durham 3, Gibbs, Laszewski, Mooney).

Steals: 11 (Gibbs 4, Hubb 3, Mooney 2, Djogo, Pflueger).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BOSTON COLLEGE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mitchell 37 4-9 1-2 5-11 9 2 12
Popovic 22 0-6 0-0 2-5 2 2 0
Jar.Hamilton 23 1-7 2-2 1-3 0 0 4
Heath 36 5-11 0-0 0-6 1 0 12
Thornton 33 5-11 1-1 0-3 2 1 12
Rishwain 19 3-6 0-0 0-4 0 2 9
Kraljevic 12 3-3 0-0 1-3 0 2 6
Williams 10 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Felder 8 3-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 6
Totals 200 24-59 4-5 9-36 15 9 61

Percentages: FG .407, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Mitchell 3-5, Rishwain 3-6, Heath 2-7, Thornton 1-4, Popovic 0-1, Williams 0-3, Jar.Hamilton 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Felder, Mitchell, Popovic, Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Heath 4, Thornton 4, Mitchell 2, Felder, Jar.Hamilton, Popovic).

Steals: 7 (Mitchell 2, Popovic 2, Heath, Jar.Hamilton, Thornton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Notre Dame 34 28 62
Boston College 41 20 61

A_5,101 (8,606).