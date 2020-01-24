https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTH-TEXAS-98-UTSA-78-15000272.php
NORTH TEXAS 98, UTSA 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTSA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wallace
|38
|9-18
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|3
|24
|Jh.Jackson
|37
|10-21
|12-15
|1-6
|0
|4
|37
|Frohnen
|24
|0-1
|1-4
|1-6
|1
|3
|1
|Barisic
|20
|3-6
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|3
|8
|Bior
|20
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|2
|Whiteside
|20
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Hellums
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Germany
|14
|3-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|5
|6
|Czumbel
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Rodriguez
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|17-26
|6-26
|6
|25
|78
Percentages: FG .473, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Jh.Jackson 5-10, Wallace 3-8, Barisic 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Barisic, Bior, Wallace).
Turnovers: 11 (Jh.Jackson 4, Hellums 2, Wallace 2, Barisic, Bior, Czumbel).
Steals: 3 (Jh.Jackson 2, Germany).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamlet
|33
|8-13
|5-5
|0-3
|6
|3
|22
|Gibson
|31
|8-15
|8-11
|0-3
|0
|1
|27
|Reese
|29
|6-9
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|18
|Bell
|26
|5-9
|1-2
|4-15
|0
|4
|11
|Z.Simmons
|26
|4-8
|5-8
|3-3
|3
|2
|13
|Draper
|21
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Geu
|17
|1-2
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|4
|5
|Smart
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Ja.Jackson
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Simmons
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-60
|24-32
|7-32
|10
|21
|98
Percentages: FG .550, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Reese 4-6, Gibson 3-8, Hamlet 1-1, Z.Simmons 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bell 2, Geu).
Turnovers: 4 (Z.Simmons 2, Gibson, J.Simmons).
Steals: 6 (Bell 2, Hamlet 2, Reese 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UTSA
|36
|42
|—
|78
|North Texas
|50
|48
|—
|98
A_3,186 (10,500).
