FG FT Reb
FIU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Osaghae 31 5-11 1-2 1-6 1 0 11
Banks 29 0-3 2-4 2-3 1 1 2
Jacob 27 5-7 0-0 1-2 1 1 13
Daye 26 1-5 0-0 0-1 2 2 3
Andrews 24 4-11 1-4 3-7 1 2 10
Lovett 22 2-6 2-2 0-4 0 1 8
Corcoran 21 3-7 3-3 0-0 3 0 9
Carrigan 9 0-0 0-2 0-1 0 3 0
Furcron 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Ametepe 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Nunez 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-51 9-17 7-26 9 12 56

Percentages: FG .392, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Jacob 3-5, Lovett 2-4, Daye 1-2, Andrews 1-3, Furcron 0-1, Osaghae 0-1, Corcoran 0-2, Banks 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Banks, Lovett, Osaghae).

Turnovers: 19 (Daye 6, Andrews 4, Jacob 4, Lovett 2, Carrigan, Corcoran, Osaghae).

Steals: 12 (Daye 4, Banks 3, Furcron 2, Carrigan, Jacob, Lovett).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NORTH TEXAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gibson 33 5-19 1-2 0-2 4 0 14
Hamlet 30 5-9 5-5 1-5 5 1 16
Z.Simmons 29 2-2 1-2 1-7 2 2 5
Bell 24 4-5 1-1 0-3 3 3 10
Draper 21 2-4 0-0 1-3 1 1 6
Reese 20 1-4 0-0 2-4 0 1 3
Smart 20 4-6 0-0 1-3 0 3 10
Geu 19 4-7 0-0 5-7 0 1 8
Mohamed 2 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
J.Simmons 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Jackson 1 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 27-58 10-12 12-35 15 12 74

Percentages: FG .466, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Gibson 3-10, Draper 2-3, Smart 2-3, Bell 1-1, Reese 1-3, Hamlet 1-4, Geu 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Geu 4, Bell).

Turnovers: 17 (Hamlet 7, Z.Simmons 3, Bell 2, Gibson 2, Draper, Reese, Smart).

Steals: 8 (Gibson 3, Smart 2, Bell, Draper, Reese).

Technical Fouls: None.

FIU 26 30 56
North Texas 38 36 74

A_2,262 (10,500).