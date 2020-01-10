FG FT Reb
FLORIDA GULF COAST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Catto 31 7-15 2-2 2-7 6 1 16
Gagliardi 26 2-7 0-0 1-1 1 0 6
Scott 24 4-9 1-1 1-4 1 2 11
Hector 23 1-3 0-1 0-3 3 1 3
Warren 22 3-9 4-4 1-3 3 3 10
Rainwater 18 5-6 1-4 2-5 0 4 11
Largie 16 3-5 0-0 0-3 1 2 7
Samuels 14 2-6 2-2 2-2 1 2 6
Thomas 13 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Rivers 10 2-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 4
Hardy 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 29-62 10-14 10-32 16 17 74

Percentages: FG .468, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Scott 2-4, Gagliardi 2-7, Hector 1-1, Largie 1-1, Catto 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Thomas 2, Rivers).

Turnovers: 11 (Gagliardi 3, Catto 2, Hardy, Hector, Rainwater, Scott, Thomas, Warren).

Steals: 5 (Catto 2, Hector, Largie, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NORTH FLORIDA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Escobar 35 7-12 1-1 0-1 2 1 20
Hendricksen 33 5-12 4-5 1-7 5 2 18
Sams 32 4-6 0-0 0-7 0 0 12
Gandia-Rosa 31 7-13 2-3 1-3 5 3 19
Aminu 25 4-7 3-5 2-7 2 4 11
Endicott 15 2-4 2-2 4-4 2 2 6
James 15 1-2 1-2 0-3 0 2 3
Adedoyin 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Burkhardt 5 0-4 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 30-60 13-18 8-32 17 14 89

Percentages: FG .500, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Escobar 5-9, Sams 4-4, Hendricksen 4-8, Gandia-Rosa 3-6, Burkhardt 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Endicott).

Turnovers: 9 (Sams 3, Aminu 2, Gandia-Rosa 2, Hendricksen, James).

Steals: 5 (Aminu 2, Sams 2, Adedoyin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida Gulf Coast 31 43 74
North Florida 42 47 89

A_2,034 (5,800).