NORTH FLORIDA 86, KENNESAW ST. 45
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENNESAW ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Lewis
|32
|1-8
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|3
|Hooker
|31
|3-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|6
|Agostini
|27
|3-11
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|4
|6
|Lockley
|26
|6-13
|3-4
|4-6
|0
|5
|15
|Washington
|25
|1-6
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|2
|Kuerban
|18
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Obineke
|16
|1-7
|4-4
|1-1
|0
|2
|6
|Spencer
|16
|3-4
|1-3
|4-6
|0
|4
|7
|Ogwuche
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Romich
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-63
|9-14
|12-31
|6
|23
|45
Percentages: FG .286, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 0-7, .000 (Kuerban 0-1, Obineke 0-1, Washington 0-1, J.Lewis 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Lockley 3, Washington 2, Agostini, J.Lewis, Kuerban, Obineke).
Steals: 3 (Lockley, Ogwuche, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sams
|28
|6-9
|5-6
|1-5
|0
|1
|21
|Hendricksen
|24
|3-13
|4-4
|3-7
|3
|2
|12
|Gandia-Rosa
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|9
|3
|5
|Escobar
|21
|5-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|14
|James
|21
|1-1
|2-3
|2-4
|1
|2
|4
|Aminu
|19
|5-7
|0-1
|3-14
|1
|1
|10
|Adedoyin
|18
|2-3
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|2
|4
|Endicott
|17
|2-3
|5-6
|0-0
|0
|3
|9
|Burkhardt
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Balogun
|11
|0-0
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|1
|Schach
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-55
|17-23
|9-39
|18
|16
|86
Percentages: FG .509, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Sams 4-7, Escobar 4-8, Burkhardt 2-5, Hendricksen 2-9, Gandia-Rosa 1-2, Adedoyin 0-1, Endicott 0-1, Schach 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Aminu 5, Balogun).
Turnovers: 8 (Adedoyin 2, James 2, Balogun, Gandia-Rosa, Hendricksen, Sams).
Steals: 4 (Burkhardt 2, Adedoyin, Gandia-Rosa).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kennesaw St.
|17
|28
|—
|45
|North Florida
|52
|34
|—
|86
A_1,683 (5,800).
