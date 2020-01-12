https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTH-ALABAMA-82-LIPSCOMB-69-14968421.php
NORTH ALABAMA 82, LIPSCOMB 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blackmon
|36
|5-12
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|1
|19
|Agnew
|34
|5-12
|9-10
|1-5
|0
|4
|20
|Brim
|30
|1-6
|1-2
|1-4
|4
|0
|3
|Littles
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|4-14
|1
|5
|6
|James
|25
|5-9
|5-7
|1-3
|0
|3
|16
|Anderson
|20
|3-7
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|9
|Matic
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|5
|Windeler
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|King
|6
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|22-27
|9-37
|9
|19
|82
Percentages: FG .424, FT .815.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Blackmon 5-11, James 1-1, Matic 1-1, Windeler 1-1, Agnew 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Brim 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Agnew, Anderson, James, Windeler).
Turnovers: 9 (James 4, Blackmon 2, Brim 2, Agnew).
Steals: 5 (Brim 3, Agnew 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIPSCOMB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Buckland
|39
|1-5
|5-7
|1-7
|3
|4
|8
|Asadullah
|35
|6-11
|5-10
|2-5
|6
|3
|17
|G.Jones
|34
|7-10
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|21
|Johnson
|31
|3-11
|1-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|7
|Hazen
|25
|1-4
|1-2
|3-11
|0
|2
|3
|Fleming
|23
|3-12
|3-4
|3-6
|2
|2
|11
|Miller
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Cary
|5
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|19-31
|10-34
|13
|19
|69
Percentages: FG .382, FT .613.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (G.Jones 5-7, Fleming 2-5, Buckland 1-5, Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Asadullah 3, Fleming).
Turnovers: 10 (Fleming 3, Asadullah 2, Buckland 2, Cary, Hazen, Johnson).
Steals: 4 (Asadullah 2, Buckland, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Alabama
|32
|50
|—
|82
|Lipscomb
|34
|35
|—
|69
A_1,774 (5,028).
