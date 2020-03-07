https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-24-WISCONSIN-60-INDIANA-56-15113548.php
NO. 24 WISCONSIN 60, INDIANA 56
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ford
|22
|4-8
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|12
|Potter
|29
|5-8
|3-3
|2-11
|1
|4
|14
|Reuvers
|35
|7-14
|1-1
|2-7
|2
|4
|17
|Davison
|35
|3-8
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|11
|Trice
|38
|2-10
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|1
|4
|Pritzl
|31
|1-5
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|2
|T.Anderson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wahl
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-53
|7-10
|5-32
|12
|15
|60
Percentages: FG .415, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Davison 3-5, Ford 3-5, Reuvers 2-3, Potter 1-3, Pritzl 0-3, Trice 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Reuvers 2, Trice).
Turnovers: 9 (Potter 3, Pritzl 2, Ford, T.Anderson, Trice, Wahl).
Steals: 6 (Davison 3, Potter 2, Reuvers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|4
|Jackson-Davis
|32
|2-8
|2-3
|2-7
|0
|3
|6
|Smith
|27
|3-7
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|1
|7
|Durham
|33
|3-5
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|9
|Green
|26
|6-16
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|16
|Thompson
|24
|1-5
|5-6
|4-11
|0
|1
|7
|Phinisee
|21
|2-8
|0-0
|0-0
|7
|2
|4
|Hunter
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Brunk
|11
|0-2
|0-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-58
|10-15
|11-35
|9
|13
|56
Percentages: FG .345, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Green 3-8, Smith 1-1, Durham 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Phinisee 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Durham).
Turnovers: 7 (Durham 3, Jackson-Davis 2, Smith, Thompson).
Steals: 6 (Davis 2, Hunter 2, Phinisee, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wisconsin
|25
|35
|—
|60
|Indiana
|28
|28
|—
|56
.
View Comments