Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Shuler 36 8-17 7-7 1-7 1 3 28
Tyree 33 2-10 5-6 0-2 2 3 9
Hinson 25 0-6 0-2 1-3 2 5 0
B.Williams 24 0-3 1-2 0-2 2 4 1
Buffen 22 3-6 0-0 1-4 0 5 6
Sy 22 4-8 2-2 2-6 0 5 11
Crowley 21 1-5 0-0 1-1 3 0 2
Hunter 11 3-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 6
Collum 5 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Curry 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Miller 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-59 15-19 7-28 10 27 63

Percentages: FG .356, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Shuler 5-9, Sy 1-2, B.Williams 0-1, Collum 0-1, Crowley 0-1, Hinson 0-4, Tyree 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Buffen, Sy).

Turnovers: 10 (Buffen 2, Hinson 2, Hunter 2, B.Williams, Crowley, Shuler, Tyree).

Steals: 4 (Shuler 2, B.Williams, Tyree).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Smart 37 7-12 7-9 0-2 4 2 21
Watford 31 3-5 7-11 1-9 2 1 13
E.Williams 30 2-6 5-7 1-7 1 2 9
Taylor 29 4-9 3-4 2-11 1 3 13
Hyatt 22 1-6 0-0 3-5 0 0 2
Days 21 3-6 1-2 3-5 0 3 8
Mays 17 2-3 0-1 0-2 0 5 4
Graves 11 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Bishop 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-49 23-34 10-43 8 17 73

Percentages: FG .469, FT .676.

3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Taylor 2-2, Days 1-2, Graves 1-2, Mays 0-1, Watford 0-1, Hyatt 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (E.Williams 4, Taylor, Watford).

Turnovers: 13 (Watford 4, E.Williams 3, Days 2, Smart 2, Graves, Taylor).

Steals: 6 (Smart 3, Taylor 2, E.Williams).

Technical Fouls: coach Will Wade, 11:26 second.

Mississippi 20 43 63
LSU 40 33 73

.