Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VILLANOVA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bey 30 5-9 5-7 1-3 1 2 18
Robinson-Earl 38 5-8 2-2 1-7 2 2 13
Samuels 34 5-11 2-3 0-2 4 2 13
Gillespie 39 3-10 2-2 0-4 5 1 11
Moore 39 3-8 3-4 0-9 1 3 11
Cosby-Roundtree 12 2-2 0-0 0-4 0 2 4
Swider 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Slater 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-49 14-18 2-29 14 14 70

Percentages: FG .469, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Bey 3-5, Gillespie 3-5, Moore 2-7, Robinson-Earl 1-2, Samuels 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Moore 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Gillespie 3, Moore 3, Samuels 2, Bey, Robinson-Earl, Swider).

Steals: 4 (Robinson-Earl 2, Gillespie, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GEORGETOWN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pickett 40 7-9 2-4 2-5 2 5 20
Wahab 30 4-8 1-2 2-8 0 1 9
Allen 40 7-18 1-1 0-2 4 2 17
Blair 40 3-14 0-0 1-3 3 1 7
Mosely 40 5-9 1-1 0-8 3 4 13
Ighoefe 10 1-1 1-2 0-1 0 3 3
Totals 200 27-59 6-10 5-27 12 16 69

Percentages: FG .458, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Pickett 4-5, Mosely 2-3, Allen 2-4, Blair 1-8).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wahab).

Turnovers: 11 (Blair 5, Allen 2, Mosely 2, Pickett, Wahab).

Steals: 4 (Allen 2, Mosely, Pickett).

Technical Fouls: None.

Villanova 39 31 70
Georgetown 30 39 69

.