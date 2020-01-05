FG FT Reb
UCONN (12-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Irwin 30 5-5 0-0 0-2 7 2 14
Nelson-Ododa 21 2-6 0-1 3-10 3 0 4
Walker 28 6-16 1-1 2-7 2 1 15
Dangerfield 31 5-11 0-0 0-3 8 0 10
Williams 32 9-16 1-2 2-3 2 4 21
Adebayo 5 0-1 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Bent 14 1-3 0-0 1-3 3 3 2
Griffin 21 3-4 2-2 2-5 1 2 8
Makurat 18 2-6 0-0 1-5 2 2 6
Totals 200 33-68 4-6 14-42 29 14 80

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 10-23, (Irwin 4-4, Walker 2-6, Williams 2-6, Makurat 2-4, Dangerfield 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Nelson-Ododa 3, Dangerfield 1, Williams 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Walker 4, Bent 3, Irwin 2, Makurat 2, Nelson-Ododa 1, Dangerfield 1, Griffin 1)

Steals: 12 (Dangerfield 3, Irwin 2, Walker 2, Bent 2, Nelson-Ododa 1, Griffin 1, Makurat 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SMU (6-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cash 27 1-13 0-0 6-11 1 2 2
Bayliss 28 3-6 1-2 2-4 2 4 7
Bradley 30 4-13 1-4 0-4 1 1 11
Kay. White 30 3-9 0-2 0-3 2 1 6
JaQ. White 31 1-5 0-2 0-1 2 3 2
Leggett 13 0-3 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Tshimanga 5 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 0 2
Bacon 36 5-8 1-2 2-7 3 3 12
Totals 200 17-57 5-14 15-37 12 14 42

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 3-6, (Bradley 2-4, Bacon 1-1, JaQ. White 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Bayliss 3, Leggett 3, Cash 1, Bradley 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Bradley 6, Kay. White 5, Bayliss 4, JaQ. White 3, Bacon 2, Cash 1, Leggett 1)

Steals: 6 (Bradley 3, Cash 2, Leggett 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

UConn 19 30 18 13 —80
SMU 9 13 12 8 —42

A_2,310.

Officials_Marleah Vidal, John Capolino, Scott Yarbrough.