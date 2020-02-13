https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NICHOLLS-69-LAMAR-65-15052376.php
NICHOLLS 69, LAMAR 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAMAR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sullivan
|38
|7-12
|10-10
|1-8
|2
|3
|24
|Buster
|33
|1-10
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|0
|5
|Jefferson
|23
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Kopp
|33
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|4
|Atwood
|40
|9-14
|3-3
|1-9
|1
|3
|21
|Muoka
|21
|0-0
|1-2
|1-6
|2
|2
|1
|Sohail
|12
|2-3
|5-6
|0-0
|0
|0
|10
|Totals
|200
|21-46
|21-25
|5-30
|11
|13
|65
Percentages: FG .457, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Sohail 1-1, Buster 1-7, Jefferson 0-1, Kopp 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Muoka 6, Atwood, Sullivan).
Turnovers: 17 (Atwood 8, Jefferson 2, Kopp 2, Sohail 2, Sullivan 2, Muoka).
Steals: 4 (Atwood 4).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NICHOLLS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alatishe
|17
|4-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|8
|Harvey
|33
|4-15
|0-1
|4-10
|1
|4
|9
|K.Johnson
|37
|5-9
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|1
|11
|Jones
|30
|5-11
|0-1
|0-1
|4
|1
|11
|McClanahan
|34
|7-16
|1-2
|2-5
|4
|1
|19
|Moore
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|McGhee
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Lyons
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|0
|Buford
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|30-65
|1-4
|7-26
|18
|18
|69
Percentages: FG .462, FT .250.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (McClanahan 4-8, K.Johnson 1-2, Moore 1-2, Jones 1-3, Harvey 1-4, McGhee 0-1, Buford 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Alatishe, Buford, Jones).
Turnovers: 10 (Jones 5, Harvey 2, Alatishe, Buford, McClanahan).
Steals: 8 (McClanahan 3, Harvey 2, Alatishe, Buford, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lamar
|38
|27
|—
|65
|Nicholls
|37
|32
|—
|69
A_807 (3,800).
