FG FT Reb
MARIST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 21 5-9 1-4 2-3 0 3 11
Cubbage 38 3-11 4-7 0-9 6 1 10
Herasme 38 1-7 2-2 0-5 5 2 5
Sagl 23 2-6 2-2 0-3 1 1 6
Saint-Furcy 32 4-5 1-2 0-4 1 1 11
Bell 28 2-6 2-2 2-3 1 3 7
Sjoberg 12 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 2 2
Tordoff 7 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Makeny 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-45 14-21 4-29 14 13 54

Percentages: FG .400, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Saint-Furcy 2-3, Bell 1-4, Herasme 1-6, Sagl 0-3, Cubbage 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Herasme, Jones).

Turnovers: 11 (Sjoberg 3, Bell 2, Cubbage 2, Herasme 2, Jones, Saint-Furcy).

Steals: 6 (Herasme 2, Sagl 2, Cubbage, Saint-Furcy).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NIAGARA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kratholm 24 1-4 2-4 2-4 1 3 4
Brown 29 2-3 0-0 0-7 4 2 4
Hammond 35 7-14 2-2 0-4 3 1 20
Roberts 20 2-4 0-0 0-1 0 2 5
Solomon 27 4-14 6-6 1-3 0 2 14
Towns 23 1-2 1-2 0-0 2 1 4
Kuakumensah 16 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Levnaic 13 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 3 3
MacDonald 10 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Thomas 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 19-46 11-14 3-22 11 17 56

Percentages: FG .413, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hammond 4-10, Levnaic 1-2, Roberts 1-2, Towns 1-2, Solomon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kratholm).

Turnovers: 7 (Brown 2, Towns 2, Kuakumensah, Roberts, Solomon).

Steals: 5 (Solomon 3, Hammond, Towns).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marist 30 24 54
Niagara 31 25 56

.