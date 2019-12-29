Through Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019

GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 41 22 41 63
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 41 22 39 61
Brad Marchand, BOS 39 19 38 57
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 39 22 34 56
David Pastrnak, BOS 39 28 28 56
Artemi Panarin, NYR 38 21 30 51
Jack Eichel, BUF 38 24 27 51
John Carlson, WSH 40 13 37 50
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 37 14 35 49
Patrick Kane, CHI 39 20 27 47
Auston Matthews, TOR 40 26 20 46
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 37 11 31 42
Elias Pettersson, VAN 39 18 23 41

4 tied with 40 pts.