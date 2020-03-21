https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Expanded-Scoring-Leaders-15147861.php
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
Through Saturday, March 21, 2020
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|71
|43
|67
|110
|-7
|18
|16
|0
|10
|218
|19.7
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|64
|34
|63
|97
|-6
|28
|11
|0
|6
|212
|16.0
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|69
|32
|63
|95
|36
|20
|7
|0
|4
|209
|15.3
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|70
|48
|47
|95
|21
|40
|20
|0
|10
|279
|17.2
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|69
|35
|58
|93
|13
|12
|12
|0
|4
|318
|11.0
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|70
|28
|59
|87
|25
|82
|5
|1
|5
|185
|15.1
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|68
|33
|52
|85
|26
|38
|4
|0
|6
|210
|15.7
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|70
|33
|51
|84
|8
|40
|8
|0
|2
|275
|12.0
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|70
|47
|33
|80
|19
|8
|12
|0
|5
|290
|16.2
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|69
|23
|55
|78
|5
|30
|5
|0
|3
|152
|15.1
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|68
|36
|42
|78
|5
|34
|11
|1
|9
|227
|15.9
|John Carlson
|Washington
|69
|15
|60
|75
|12
|26
|2
|0
|6
|189
|7.9
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|57
|41
|34
|75
|9
|14
|15
|3
|6
|208
|19.7
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|55
|25
|49
|74
|7
|58
|7
|0
|5
|171
|14.6
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|71
|29
|44
|73
|2
|45
|10
|0
|6
|170
|17.1
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|71
|38
|35
|73
|4
|34
|9
|1
|7
|239
|15.9
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|69
|27
|45
|72
|11
|47
|9
|0
|3
|165
|16.4
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|59
|16
|51
|67
|6
|16
|6
|0
|2
|154
|10.4
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|68
|48
|19
|67
|-12
|30
|13
|0
|3
|311
|15.4
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|68
|38
|28
|66
|10
|26
|8
|4
|5
|206
|18.4
