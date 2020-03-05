Recommended Video:

Through Thursday, March 5, 2020

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 67 43 65 108 -6 18 16 0 10 213 20.2
Connor McDavid Edmonton 61 32 63 95 -4 28 11 0 6 202 15.8
David Pastrnak Boston 67 47 45 92 24 38 19 0 10 262 17.9
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 65 32 58 90 33 18 7 0 4 197 16.2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 66 34 54 88 11 12 11 0 4 311 10.9
Brad Marchand Boston 67 28 56 84 28 72 5 1 5 180 15.6
Patrick Kane Chicago 66 29 51 80 6 40 7 0 2 248 11.7
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 64 31 49 80 25 34 4 0 6 191 16.2
Auston Matthews Toronto 67 46 33 79 20 8 11 0 4 275 16.7
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 66 22 55 77 5 30 5 0 3 146 15.1
Jack Eichel Buffalo 65 35 42 77 7 34 10 1 9 217 16.1
John Carlson Washington 66 15 58 73 12 24 2 0 6 184 8.2
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 68 28 43 71 1 45 10 0 6 161 17.4
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 68 35 35 70 3 32 9 1 6 229 15.3
J.T. Miller Vancouver 66 26 43 69 8 45 9 0 3 159 16.4
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 51 21 46 67 9 52 5 0 4 156 13.5
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 57 29 37 66 14 22 10 0 6 176 16.5
Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 53 33 33 66 6 14 13 3 5 188 17.6
Mitchell Marner Toronto 56 16 49 65 6 14 6 0 2 144 11.1
Max Pacioretty Vegas 68 31 34 65 18 44 7 0 5 294 10.5