Through Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 49 27 49 76 -2 22 10 0 3 158 17.1
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 49 27 48 75 -14 12 10 0 7 144 18.8
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 48 28 42 70 5 8 9 0 3 221 12.7
David Pastrnak Boston 50 37 33 70 16 30 16 0 6 195 19.0
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 47 26 42 68 22 14 6 0 3 146 17.8
Brad Marchand Boston 50 21 44 65 20 53 4 0 4 132 15.9
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 47 18 46 64 10 24 3 0 3 108 16.7
Patrick Kane Chicago 50 24 38 62 3 34 6 0 2 186 12.9
Jack Eichel Buffalo 48 28 34 62 13 30 6 1 6 163 17.2
John Carlson Washington 49 13 47 60 17 18 2 0 6 139 9.4
Auston Matthews Toronto 49 34 23 57 14 6 9 0 4 195 17.4
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 47 22 32 54 15 24 4 0 3 142 15.5
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 49 23 30 53 -1 34 7 0 5 115 20.0
Aleksander Barkov Florida 47 15 36 51 6 16 7 0 2 124 12.1
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 49 21 30 51 7 12 7 0 5 124 16.9
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 36 15 35 50 12 34 4 0 4 125 12.0
Alex Ovechkin Washington 49 34 16 50 -9 24 11 0 2 224 15.2
David Perron St. Louis 49 21 28 49 -2 38 9 0 8 120 17.5
Roman Josi Nashville 47 14 34 48 23 33 4 0 1 170 8.2
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 45 18 30 48 2 18 8 0 4 140 12.9