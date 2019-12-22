https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEW-MEXICO-107-HOUSTON-BAPTIST-88-14926103.php
NEW MEXICO 107, HOUSTON BAPTIST 88
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gates
|32
|8-20
|7-8
|0-1
|1
|2
|30
|DuBose
|28
|7-15
|2-4
|0-7
|7
|4
|16
|McKenzie
|26
|5-8
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|2
|10
|Dalton
|23
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|4
|6
|Gomes
|23
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|3
|6
|Pierre
|18
|3-4
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|3
|7
|Stent
|16
|3-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|8
|Uloko
|15
|1-3
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|Thomasson
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Murphy
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-66
|11-17
|8-25
|18
|23
|88
Percentages: FG .515, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Gates 7-18, Pierre 1-1, Stent 1-1, DuBose 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Uloko).
Turnovers: 14 (DuBose 5, Gates 2, Gomes 2, McKenzie, Murphy, Pierre, Stent, Uloko).
Steals: 7 (DuBose 3, Gates 2, Pierre, Thomasson).
Technical Fouls: Pierre, 8:47 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lyle
|36
|7-14
|3-3
|0-2
|6
|1
|19
|Manigault
|33
|9-10
|2-4
|0-4
|0
|3
|21
|Maluach
|31
|7-7
|2-5
|1-6
|1
|1
|19
|Jackson
|30
|5-9
|4-8
|4-5
|0
|4
|14
|Martin
|27
|7-9
|5-5
|0-4
|6
|1
|19
|Percy
|14
|2-3
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|1
|4
|Hendrix
|11
|3-8
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|2
|6
|McGee
|10
|1-3
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|3
|Arroyo
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kuac
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Patterson
|2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|41-64
|19-30
|9-32
|17
|14
|107
Percentages: FG .641, FT .633.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Maluach 3-3, Lyle 2-8, Manigault 1-1, Percy 0-1, Hendrix 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Martin 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Maluach 2, Arroyo, McGee).
Turnovers: 10 (Lyle 4, Jackson, Maluach, Manigault, Martin, McGee, Percy).
Steals: 10 (Jackson 3, Maluach 3, Manigault 2, Lyle, Martin).
Technical Fouls: Hendrix, 8:51 first.
|Houston Baptist
|48
|40
|—
|88
|New Mexico
|46
|61
|—
|107
.
