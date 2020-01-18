FG FT Reb
UMBC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akin 0 0-0 0-0 5-5 0 0 0
Horvath 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 5
Jackson 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 5-5 2 0 5

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NEW HAMPSHIRE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carbone 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Maultsby 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 5
Sutherlin 0 0-0 0-0 9-9 0 0 10
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 9-9 2 0 15

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

UMBC 16 44 5
New Hampshire 28 37 15

A_559 (3,000).