FG FT Reb
NEW MEXICO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hendrix 36 6-12 4-4 1-5 2 1 19
Martin 35 8-19 4-6 0-3 4 1 23
Maluach 30 1-8 1-1 1-8 0 1 3
Manigault 29 5-13 3-8 1-5 1 4 13
Percy 27 2-3 0-0 0-0 2 1 5
McGee 26 4-6 0-0 0-1 3 1 11
Arroyo 11 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Kuac 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wegscheider 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-61 12-19 3-23 12 10 74

Percentages: FG .426, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (McGee 3-4, Hendrix 3-7, Martin 3-7, Percy 1-1, Manigault 0-1, Maluach 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Arroyo 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Maluach 2, Manigault 2, Hendrix, Martin, Percy).

Steals: 4 (Martin 2, Hendrix, McGee).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NEVADA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harris 32 7-17 4-6 2-4 7 3 19
Drew 30 4-9 0-0 1-8 6 2 10
Johnson 28 4-10 0-0 0-4 2 1 12
Reyes 28 4-6 2-2 4-11 3 3 10
Zouzoua 24 6-8 2-2 0-2 2 1 20
Meeks 19 5-10 0-0 3-7 1 1 13
Robinson 16 2-2 1-1 1-5 1 1 5
Hymes 11 3-4 0-0 2-5 1 3 7
Milling 9 0-5 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Bansuelo 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Williams 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 35-71 9-11 13-47 23 17 96

Percentages: FG .493, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 17-35, .486 (Zouzoua 6-7, Johnson 4-9, Meeks 3-5, Drew 2-3, Hymes 1-1, Harris 1-6, Milling 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Reyes 2, Drew, Hymes).

Turnovers: 11 (Drew 3, Johnson 3, Reyes 2, Meeks, Milling, Robinson).

Steals: 2 (Drew, Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Mexico 29 45 74
Nevada 49 47 96

.