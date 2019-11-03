https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEC-Individual-Leaders-14805744.php
NEC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Wincheste,Central Conn. St.
|9
|281
|2,532
|281.3
|Brown,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|330
|2,226
|247.3
|Marchi,Sacred Heart
|9
|312
|2,184
|242.7
|Alexander,Wagner
|9
|321
|1,553
|172.6
|Curtis,Bryant
|9
|321
|1,502
|166.9
|Parr,Duquesne
|8
|235
|1,324
|165.5
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|James,Central Conn. St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.7
|Thompson,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|22
|11
|17
|54
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Chestnut,Sacred Heart
|9
|211
|1,108
|6
|123.1
|Hines,Duquesne
|6
|138
|620
|4
|103.3
|Jackson,Robert Morris
|8
|142
|826
|4
|103.3
|Wincheste,Central Conn. St.
|9
|94
|614
|4
|68.2
|Allen,Duquesne
|8
|105
|538
|4
|67.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Wincheste,Central Conn. St.
|9
|187
|125
|3
|1,918
|14
|174.5
|Marchi,Sacred Heart
|9
|275
|152
|9
|2,147
|19
|137.1
|Brown,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|289
|169
|4
|2,114
|17
|136.6
|Parr,Duquesne
|8
|192
|109
|7
|1,232
|11
|122.3
|Martin,Robert Morris
|8
|139
|72
|4
|885
|7
|116.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Henry,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|59
|720
|6.6
|Lorick,Wagner
|9
|46
|329
|5.1
|Taylor,Duquesne
|8
|38
|348
|4.8
|Chambers,Sacred Heart
|8
|36
|639
|4.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Henry,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|59
|720
|80.0
|Chambers,Sacred Heart
|8
|36
|639
|79.9
|James,Central Conn. St.
|9
|32
|708
|78.7
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Ellison,Duquesne
|6
|3
|29
|0
|.5
|Lawson,Central Conn. St.
|9
|4
|65
|1
|.4
|Harrison-,Duquesne
|7
|3
|10
|0
|.4
|Coles,Central Conn. St.
|9
|3
|30
|1
|.3
|Harville,Robert Morris
|9
|3
|50
|0
|.3
|Sanders,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|3
|89
|0
|.3
|Bagley,Central Conn. St.
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|8
|2
|34
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|8
|12
|172
|14.3
|Allen,Duquesne
|8
|15
|176
|11.7
|Lawson,Central Conn. St.
|9
|14
|138
|9.9
|Lorick,Wagner
|9
|16
|70
|4.4
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Snelling,Sacred Heart
|9
|24
|599
|25.0
|Williams,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|11
|269
|24.5
|Morris,Wagner
|9
|14
|332
|23.7
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|8
|16
|370
|23.1
|Conway,LIU
|8
|21
|367
|17.5
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Rowley,Bryant
|10
|66
|41.7
|Souders I,Robert Morris
|9
|40
|40.3
|Silvester,Wagner
|9
|59
|40.0
|MacZura,Duquesne
|8
|32
|39.5
|DeFelice,LIU
|8
|46
|38.4
|Gettman,Sacred Heart
|9
|51
|38.2
|Oliver,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|57
|37.5
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Thompson,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|11
|17
|.000
|1.22
|Samperi,Bryant
|10
|9
|10
|.000
|.90
|Bisceglia,Robert Morris
|9
|7
|11
|.000
|.78
|Silvester,Wagner
|9
|7
|9
|.000
|.78
|Borges,Sacred Heart
|9
|6
|8
|.000
|.67
|MacZura,Duquesne
|8
|5
|7
|.000
|.63
|DeFelice,LIU
|8
|4
|7
|.000
|.50
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Chestnut,Sacred Heart
|9
|1,108
|179
|26
|0
|0
|227
|1,313
|145.89
|Allen,Duquesne
|8
|538
|110
|176
|185
|0
|139
|1,009
|126.13
|Jackson,Robert Morris
|8
|826
|88
|18
|57
|0
|158
|989
|123.63
|Snelling,Sacred Heart
|9
|0
|403
|0
|599
|0
|43
|1,002
|111.33
|Hines,Duquesne
|6
|620
|18
|0
|0
|0
|140
|638
|106.33
