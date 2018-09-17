https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEC-Individual-Leaders-13235619.php
NEC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Wilson,Bryant
|3
|141
|849
|283.0
|Parr,Duquesne
|4
|121
|956
|239.0
|Fenimore,Saint Francis (PA)
|3
|99
|624
|208.0
|Duke,Sacred Heart
|2
|75
|412
|206.0
|Dolegela,Central Conn. St.
|3
|88
|586
|195.3
|Fulse,Wagner
|3
|66
|499
|166.3
|Meachum,Sacred Heart
|2
|45
|310
|155.0
|Walker,Robert Morris
|3
|67
|455
|151.7
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Constant,Bryant
|3
|0
|0
|0
|36
|12.0
|Fulse,Wagner
|3
|0
|0
|0
|30
|10.0
|Crawford,Duquesne
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|9.0
|Bofenkamp,Saint Francis (PA)
|3
|10
|5
|6
|25
|8.3
|Dawson,Central Conn. St.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
|Hines,Duquesne
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|7.5
|Chestnut,Sacred Heart
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.0
|Dorbor,Bryant
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.0
|Fenimore,Saint Francis (PA)
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.0
|Silvester,Wagner
|3
|9
|3
|4
|18
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Fulse,Wagner
|3
|66
|499
|5
|166.3
|Meachum,Sacred Heart
|2
|45
|310
|1
|155.0
|Hines,Duquesne
|4
|59
|332
|5
|83.0
|Femiano,Bryant
|3
|47
|236
|0
|78.7
|Duke,Sacred Heart
|2
|21
|128
|1
|64.0
|Stephens ,Robert Morris
|3
|46
|187
|1
|62.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Parr,Duquesne
|4
|96
|64
|5
|888
|6
|154.6
|Dolegela,Central Conn. St.
|3
|75
|49
|0
|588
|3
|144.4
|Wilson,Bryant
|3
|131
|89
|4
|894
|9
|141.8
|Fenimore,Saint Francis (PA)
|3
|91
|53
|2
|651
|5
|132.1
|Walker,Robert Morris
|3
|60
|27
|4
|436
|4
|114.7
|Duke,Sacred Heart
|2
|54
|29
|2
|284
|3
|108.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Lewis,Saint Francis (PA)
|3
|21
|241
|7.0
|Crawford,Duquesne
|4
|27
|507
|6.8
|Constant,Bryant
|3
|18
|221
|6.0
|O'Neill,Sacred Heart
|2
|12
|165
|6.0
|Holder,Saint Francis (PA)
|3
|15
|235
|5.0
|McNeal,Bryant
|3
|12
|150
|4.0
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|3
|12
|127
|4.0
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Crawford,Duquesne
|4
|27
|507
|126.8
|O'Neill,Sacred Heart
|2
|12
|165
|82.5
|Lewis,Saint Francis (PA)
|3
|21
|241
|80.3
|Holder,Saint Francis (PA)
|3
|15
|235
|78.3
|Constant,Bryant
|3
|18
|221
|73.7
|Gonzalez,Robert Morris
|3
|9
|208
|69.3
|Knight,Wagner
|3
|7
|173
|57.7
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Williams,Bryant
|3
|2
|8
|0
|.7
|Lukert,Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.5
|Provenzan,Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|71
|1
|.5
|Sears,Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|48
|0
|.5
|Brown,Bryant
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.3
|Coles,Central Conn. St.
|3
|1
|14
|0
|.3
|Costigan,Bryant
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Heiple,Saint Francis (PA)
|3
|1
|3
|0
|.3
|Lamica,Robert Morris
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Loschiavo,Central Conn. St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Morris,Wagner
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Bagley,Central Conn. St.
|3
|5
|108
|21.6
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|3
|4
|78
|19.5
|O'Neill,Sacred Heart
|2
|3
|30
|10.0
|Celis,Wagner
|3
|4
|22
|5.5
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Knight,Wagner
|3
|7
|258
|36.9
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|3
|7
|172
|24.6
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|3
|10
|220
|22.0
|Stephens ,Robert Morris
|3
|5
|104
|20.8
|Celis,Wagner
|3
|5
|91
|18.2
|Worley,Duquesne
|4
|7
|125
|17.9
|Jackson,Robert Morris
|3
|4
|67
|16.8
|Madison,Robert Morris
|3
|5
|71
|14.2
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Zecca,Saint Francis (PA)
|3
|13
|46.4
|Desautels,Central Conn. St.
|3
|15
|41.2
|Gettman,Sacred Heart
|2
|13
|40.8
|Silvester,Wagner
|3
|19
|40.3
|MacZura,Duquesne
|4
|17
|39.0
|Check,Robert Morris
|3
|21
|37.5
|Rowley,Bryant
|3
|14
|36.1
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Bofenkamp,Saint Francis (PA)
|3
|5
|6
|.000
|1.67
|Silvester,Wagner
|3
|3
|4
|.000
|1.00
|MacZura,Duquesne
|4
|3
|3
|.000
|.75
|Freiria,Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|1
|.000
|.50
|Cole,Central Conn. St.
|3
|1
|2
|.000
|.33
|Domit,Duquesne
|3
|1
|1
|.000
|.33
|Rowley,Bryant
|3
|1
|5
|.000
|.33
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Fulse,Wagner
|3
|499
|72
|0
|0
|0
|73
|571
|190.33
|Meachum,Sacred Heart
|2
|310
|22
|0
|0
|0
|47
|332
|166.00
|Crawford,Duquesne
|4
|-5
|507
|44
|66
|0
|34
|612
|153.00
|Knight,Wagner
|3
|20
|173
|0
|258
|0
|24
|451
|150.33
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|3
|53
|127
|0
|220
|0
|26
|400
|133.33
|Constant,Bryant
|3
|0
|221
|0
|173
|0
|21
|394
|131.33
|Femiano,Bryant
|3
|236
|59
|0
|0
|0
|55
|295
|98.33
