NC Central 61, Florida A&M 45

Jones 4-11 1-1 9, Randolph 5-11 0-2 10, Melton 6-12 2-2 18, Reaves 1-8 0-0 2, Core 1-2 0-2 2, Desir 1-3 0-0 2, Myles 0-2 0-0 0, Leath 0-0 0-0 0, Moragne 1-3 0-0 2, Umezurike 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 3-7 45.

NC CENTRAL (5-10)

Blount 7-16 9-10 23, Perkins 7-9 1-2 15, Graves 1-10 0-0 3, Whatley 1-4 0-0 2, Fennell 1-2 1-1 3, Palmer 4-7 0-0 11, Clayborne 1-1 0-0 2, Melvin 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-52 11-13 61.

Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 4-16 (Melton 4-7, Core 0-1, Myles 0-2, Randolph 0-3, Reaves 0-3), NC Central 4-16 (Palmer 3-6, Graves 1-7, Blount 0-1, Whatley 0-2). Rebounds_Florida A&M 36 (Jones 13), NC Central 23 (Blount 11). Assists_Florida A&M 6 (Randolph 3), NC Central 11 (Perkins 8). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 12, NC Central 14. A_988 (3,056).