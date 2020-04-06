https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Laps-Led-Leaders-15182199.php
NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Leaders
Through April 5
1. Justin Allgaier, 140.
2. Chase Briscoe, 110.
3. Brandon Jones, 97.
4. Kyle Busch, 78.
5. Harrison Burton, 49.
6. Austin Cindric, 48.
7. Noah Gragson, 44.
8. Jeb Burton, 26.
9. Myatt Snider, 22.
10. Alex Labbe, 19.
11. Daniel Hemric, 10.
12. Ross Chastain, 8.
13. Brad Keselowski, 7.
14. Joe Graf Jr, 4.
15. Justin Haley, 3.
16. Ray Black Jr, 2.
17. Michael Annett, 1.
17. Timmy Hill, 1.
17. Ryan Sieg, 1.
