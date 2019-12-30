https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Average-Running-Position-14939652.php
NASCAR Xfinity Average Running Position
Through Dec. 29
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Christopher Bell
|33
|6.053
|2.
|Tyler Reddick
|33
|6.661
|3.
|Justin Allgaier
|33
|6.781
|4.
|Cole Custer
|33
|7.246
|5.
|Austin Cindric
|33
|8.743
|6.
|Chase Briscoe
|33
|8.959
|7.
|Noah Gragson
|33
|9.925
|8.
|Michael Annett
|33
|10.541
|9.
|John H. Nemechek
|33
|11.894
|10.
|Brandon Jones
|33
|12.723
