NASCAR XFINITY Laps Led Leaders
|Through May 25
1. Christopher Bell, 531
2. Cole Custer, 406
3. Kyle Busch, 345
4. Tyler Reddick, 309
5. Justin Allgaier, 238
6. Michael Annett, 62
7. Brandon Jones, 51
8. Noah Gragson, 46
9. Ross Chastain, 30
10. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 29
11. Austin Cindric, 23
12. Chase Briscoe, 15
13. Ryan Sieg, 8
14. John Hunter Nemechek, 4
15. Justin Haley, 3
15. David Starr, 3
17. Brandon Brown, 2
17. Gray Gaulding, 2
19. Jeremy Clements, 1
19. Riley Herbst, 1
