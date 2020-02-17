https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Manufacturer-Standings-15062560.php NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Manufacturer Standings Published 2:02 pm EST, Monday, February 17, 2020 Recommended Video: Through Feb. 16 Most Popular 1 Westport student: ‘We are reminded every day that we are not white’ 2 Pizza franchise to open 2nd CT location, in Brookfield 3 Red Cross helping victims of Bridgeport fire 4 Fines for driver, company of milk tanker that crashed in CT 5 White privilege frames teen’s Westport experience 6 Trumbull men cash in two $100,000 lottery tickets on Valentine’s Day 7 In the Halls: Stamford High is more than meets the eye View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.