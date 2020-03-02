https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Laps-in-Top-15-15099136.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Laps in Top 15
Through March 1
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Joey Logano
|95.0
|642
|2.
|Ryan Blaney
|92.0
|622
|3.
|Jimmie Johnson
|87.9
|594
|4.
|Alex Bowman
|86.5
|585
|5.
|Chase Elliott
|83.1
|562
|6.
|Brad Keselowski
|82.8
|560
|7.
|Kevin Harvick
|82.2
|556
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|70.7
|478
|9.
|Martin Truex Jr
|69.8
|472
|10.
|Aric Almirola
|69.4
|469
