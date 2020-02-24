Recommended Video:

Through Feb. 23

PCT. LAPS
1 Chase Elliott 19.6 93
2 Kevin Harvick 19.3 92
3 Denny Hamlin 16.6 79
4 Joey Logano 12.8 60
5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 11.4 54
6 Ryan Newman 7.2 15
7 Brad Keselowski 6.7 30
8 Ryan Blaney 4.8 23
9 Kyle Busch 3.1 14
10 Aric Almirola 1.3 6
11 Jimmie Johnson 0.7 3
12 Alex Bowman 0.6 3
13 Martin Truex Jr 0.2 1
14 Michael McDowell 0.2 1
15 Austin Dillon 0.2 1
15 Corey Lajoie 0.2 1