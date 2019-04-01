https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Laps-Led-Leaders-13731967.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Laps Led Leaders
|Through March 31
1. Brad Keselowski, 538
2. Kyle Busch, 427
3. Ryan Blaney, 195
4. Kyle Larson, 142
5. Joey Logano, 135
6. Kevin Harvick, 133
7. Denny Hamlin, 90
8. Chase Elliott, 84
9. Aric Almirola, 72
10. Jimmie Johnson, 64
11. William Byron, 62
12. Matt DiBenedetto, 49
13. Erik Jones, 30
14. Kurt Busch, 24
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 23
16. William Byron, 21
16. Daniel Suarez, 21
18. Martin Truex Jr., 14
19. Austin Dillon, 7
20. Jamie McMurray, 6
21. Daniel Hemric, 5
22. Clint Bowyer, 3
View Comments